Crunch Time

Kenney leads ME XC at CALs
The Manchester Essex boys and girls cross country team competed against every one of its league rivals on Saturday at the Cape Ann League meet in Wrentham.
In the end, the boys turned in a sixth place finish with 176 points on the day while the girls finished 10th with 260 points.
On the boys side, the Hornets had the second best score of all CAL Baker teams, finishing just four points behind Lynnfield.
Will Kenney led the charge with a sixth place finish (16:54) earning a spot on the league All-Star team, which is awarded to the top 15 finishers. Marco Bussone finished 20th (17:30) and was the first freshman to finish. Colin Harrison (35th), Eli Heanue (44th and Logan Cooper (71st) round out the scoring for the boys.
Olivia Turner was the top finisher on the girls side as she placed 20th (21:24), Olivia Ford was 52nd (23:18), Jane Whitten 60th (23:48), Althea Hurd 62nd (24:14) and Emily Fossa 63rd (24:15).
The Hornets are now off until Saturday, November 9 when the boys and girls teams will be competing in the Eastern Mass. Division 6 Meet, also in Wrentham. The top team and individual finishers in that meet will advance to the Massachusetts All-State Meet the following weekend.
Local Sports Schedule
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29
Girls Soccer: Gloucester at Swampscott (4 p.m.), Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30
No Games
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
Field Hockey: No. 6 Gloucester vs. No. 11 North Reading, Division 2 North First Round (4 p.m.); No. 4 Manchester Essex vs. No. 13 Marblehead, Division 2 North First Round (3 p.m.)
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1
Football: Gloucester at Boston Latin (7 p.m.)
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2
Football: No. 1 Manchester Essex vs. No. 8 Georgetown, Division 7 North Quarterfinals (2 p.m.)
—Compiled by Times Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.