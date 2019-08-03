Crunch Time

Dory races return
The second leg of the 2019 International Dory Races begins Saturday with elimination races at Niles Beach (8:30 a.m.). While dory tandems competed for the chance to race against rowers from the Lunenburg, Nova Scotia at the Jodrey State Fish Pier in June, they will be competing for a chance to row in Lunenburg this weekend.
On Saturday, rowers from the Men's, Women's, Mixed Doubles, Master's Over 50 and Junior Divisions will compete for a spot in the Lunenburg races, which take part Saturday, August 17.
The Gloucester rowers won the majority of the races this past June, but the Lunenburg rowers have a strong track record on their home course as they took the majority of the races there last August.
Gloucester Youth Fishermen Registration
Registration is open for Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football & Cheering. For details and to register, please visit gloucesteryouthfishermen.org.
GHS football equipment pickup
The Gloucester High School football team is holding equipment pickup on August 7 and 8 at the high school. Juniors and seniors can report on Wednesday, August 7 from 5-7 p.m., while freshman and sophomores report on Thursday, August 8 from 5-7 p.m.
GHS coaching vacancies
Gloucester High School Athletics is looking to fill the head coaching position for the junior varsity field hockey team. If interested, please contact Athletic Director Bryan Lafata at 978-281-9877 or email him at blafata@gloucesterschools.com.
Magnolia 5k Road Race
Registration is open for the 43rd annual Magnolia 5k Road Race and 1k Fun Run. The race will take place Saturday, August 24 with the 1k run at 8:30 a.m. and the 5k at 9:15 a.m.
Runners can register at www.magnolialibrary.org/road-race, for more information email magnoliarace@gmail.com.
