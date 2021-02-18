IPSWICH — Nothing was stopping Riley Daly on this day.
Not the Manchester Essex girls basketball team, not the fact that her own team had just seven available players Wednesday, and not the end of her high school basketball career.
Daly, a senior captain for Ipswich High, had an outstanding all-around performance by scoring 21 points, 10 rebounds, nine steals, five assists and three blocked shots to power the Tigers past Manchester Essex, 47-26, in the Cape Ann League vs. Cancer playoff semifinals.
"Riley's at the forefront of everything we do," said Ipswich head coach Tolios. "There's a reason she's All-League and going to play Division 1 (lacrosse) in college (at the University of Connecticut). She never takes a day off, is always hustling, on the floor for loose balls, doing whatever it takes. You see that from your leader and, as a teammate, can't help but fall in line."
Visiting Manchester Essex took its only lead (6-4) four minutes in when captain Maddie Lai converted a layup. From there, the Tigers scored the next 19 points — nine straight to close out the opening stanza, then the first 10 of the second quarter before Lily Athanas converted a steal into a layup for the Hornets.
Ipswich's lead never shrank below 14 points after that.
"Riley had a great game; she hit a lot of big shots," said Manchester Essex head coach Lauren Dubois, whose team finished the season 5-6 (4-6 in CAL play). "Whatever we threw at Ipswich defensively, they adjusted.
"At the other end of the floor, they had a great defensive scheme and slowed us down with their trap; it was very effective. When we did get the ball over halfcourt, we got some good looks at the basket, but couldn't get them to convert."
Ipswich (5-5) will now meet Amesbury, a 59-32 winner over Hamilton-Wenham in the other semifinal, Thursday afternoon in Amesbury for the CAL Baker Division championship.
With some of the Tigers out sick (for non-COVID-19 reasons) and others on vacation, freshman Ella Stein was called up from the JV's for her first varsity game and responded in a big way. Entering the game off the bench in the first quarter, she proceeded to score on an inside move, converted an offensive putback and canned a 3-pointer before the quarter ended. She finished with an impressive 11 points and four rebounds.
Sophomore Carter King also had a strong all-around game for the winners, scoring 10 points while pulling down seven boards (3 offensive), dishing out two assists and making two steals.
Captains Athanas, whom Dubois called "one of the best defensive players I've ever seen, finished with 7 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals for Manchester Essex while Lai added 7 points and 9 rebounds (including 4 offensive). Hattie Wilson contributed six points off the bench and captain Gianna Huet added five.
As they have been all season, the Hornets were strong on the boards in grabbing 29 rebounds, including in the 11 offensive end. "We just couldn't get the ball to fall," said Dubois.
At the close of her 16th season with the Hornets, Dubois was pleased that her squad was able to play this season and experience a playoff game.
"It's a close knit team, so to have the opportunity to have this time together in a season we weren't sure that we'd actually have ... I wouldn't trade it for anything," she said. "They're a really nice group of people who came to the gym every day eager to work and improve. As a coach, you can't ask for anything more."
Ipswich 46, Manchester Essex 27
Doug Woodworth Court at Roundy Gymnasium, Ipswich
CAL Baker playoff semifinals
Manchester Essex: Lily Athanas 3-1-7, Emma Fitzgerald 1-0-2, Maddie Lai 2-3-7, Kendall Newton 0-0-0, Amelia Valade 0-0-0, Calista Lai 0-0-0, Paige Garlitz 0-0-0, Gianna Huet 2-1-5, Aliza Wilson 2-1-6. Totals 10-5-27.
Ipswich: Carter King 5-10-10, Maddy Richard 0-0-0, Alexa Eliopoulos 1-0-2, Riley Daly 7-2-21, Ava Horsman 1-0-2, Ella Stein 5-0-11. Totals 19-2-46.
Halftime: Ipswich, 25-8.
Three-pointers: ME, Lai, Wilson; I, Daly 5, Stein.
Records: I, 5-5; ME, 5-6.