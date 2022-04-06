The Gloucester baseball team won the Northeastern Conference Dunn Division in 2021 with a win over eventual runner-up Danvers in its conference opener playing a big factor in a tight race.
On Wednesday at Nate Ross Field, Danvers returned the favor with a 4-3, nine-inning win in the conference opener for both squads. A win that could have big implications in the NEC standings down the stretch.
“Who would have thought that one of our most important games of the season comes on April 6,” Danvers head coach Shawn Secondini said. “But today was a really important one for us and a great win.”
For Gloucester, a few missed opportunities and 14 strikeouts from Danvers’ pitchers was the difference.
“We didn’t deserve to win this one,” Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile said. “Too many strikeouts. Our goal was to strike out as few times as possible and we did the opposite of that. We didn’t put enough balls in play or make enough productive outs.”
It was a pitcher’s duel through the first six innings with both Brett Moore of Gloucester and Joe Zamejtis of Danvers recording big outs in big spots. It was 2-2 after seven, when both teams started to get at the opposing bullpen.
Danvers took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth on an Aidan Lanphere double just in front of the left field fence scoring John Curran. Gloucester, however, tied it up in the bottom of the frame with Danny Hafey’s sacrifice fly scoring Zach Oliver, who led off the inning with a walk and moved over to third on a Zach Morris single to right.
The Falcons again took the lead in the top of the ninth, this time Curran delivered a two-out double to deep left scoring Mike Moroney, who singled with two outs, to make it 4-3. This time the Falcons held on as Tyler O’Neill came out of the bullpen for a one-two-three ninth to earn the save. Evan Currie got the win, allowing a run in two innings of work out of the bullpen.
“We just kept battling,” Secondini said. “Gloucester is always tough, that’s why they won the league the last two years. Our guys just hung in there. Both teams had tough chance after tough chance we were finally able to pull through in the end.”
It was Gloucester that took an early lead as Oliver’s base hit to right scored Costzanzo in the bottom of the first inning. The Fishermen made it 2-0 in the third when a fielding error plated Tommy Elliott, who led off the frame with a walk.
Gloucester, however, had a tough time getting anything else going off of Zemajtis the rest of the way. The senior south paw got the strikeouts when he needed them most as seven of his 12 k’s came with runners on base. After allowing two hits in the first inning, he allowed just two more the rest of the way.
“That’s just Joe,” Secondini said. “He deserved the win today but he kept us in it all game when we got down early. He’s never left a game trailing in his entire career.”
Moore was equally up to the task though as Gloucester’s left-hander was able to keep the Falcons off the scoreboard for the first four innings and fanned six in the first three frames. The Falcons threatened in the third but Moore got a big strikeout looking with two men on.
The Falcons finally got to him in the fifth, stringing three hits together as Currie singled to center to lead off the frame and pinch hitter Jakob Hamel followed with a base knock right down the third base line to put two on with nobody out. After a strikeout, O’Neill lined a single to left that scored Currie and Hamel to tie the score at 2-2.
“Brett was great today and pitched good enough to win on most days,” Gentile said. “That fifth inning wouldn’t have mattered at all if we had better at bats. We were doing good things on the bases we just couldn’t get enough guys on and string enough good plate appearances together.”
The Fishermen return to action on Friday at Masconomet (4 p.m.). Danvers is back on the diamond at home against Saugus on Saturday (4 p.m.).
Danvers 4, Gloucester 3at Nate Ross Field, Gloucester
Danvers 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 1- 4
Gloucester 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 - 3
D: Tyler O’Neill, 2B/P 5-0-2; Mike Moroney, 3B, 5-1-1; John Curran, SS, 4-1-1; Zack Hamel, 1B, 4-0-1; Aidan Lanphere, C, 3-0-2; Caleb White, CF, 3-0-0; Evan Currie, DH/P, 4-1-1; Tyler McCullough, RF, 1-0-0; Jakob Hamel, PH, 1-1-1; Matthew Callahan, PH, 1-0-0; Joe Zamejtis, P, 4-0-0. Totals, 35-4-9.
G: Jack Costanzo, SS, 4-1-1; Brett Moore, P/RF, 4-0-0; Zach Oliver, 3B, 3-1-1; Zach Morris, LF, 4-0-1; Danny Hafey, C, 2-0-0; Emerson Marshall, 2B, 4-0-0; Aidan Cornetta, CF, 2-0-1; Joseph Orlando, DH, 3-0-0; Drew Macchi, PH, 1-0-0; Tommy Elliott, RF/P, 3-1-1. Totals, 30-3-5.
RBI: D, O’Neill 2, Lanphere, Curran; G, Oliver, Hafey.
WP, Currie; LP, Elliott.