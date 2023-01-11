The Gloucester boys hockey team showed off its resilience in Wednesday’s game against Winthrop.
The Fishermen fell behind by two goals in the first 30 seconds of the second period against a Vikings team that is very good at protecting leads. After falling behind, Gloucester went on to tilt the ice in its favor, tying the score by the end of the middle frame and skating to a 2-2 draw at Talbot Rink.
The draw moves Gloucester to 4-4-1 on the season as it becomes the first team to take a point from Winthrop (5-1-1) in Northeastern Conference action this season.
Just over 90 seconds after Pete Silverman scored on a rush up the right wing to give Winthrop a 2-0 edge 22 seconds into the second, Gloucester had an answer to take momentum back as Nick White put home a centering pass from Chris Karvelas to make it 2-1 two minutes into the period.
The Fishermen would tie up the score three minutes later after Charlie Terelak blocked a Winthrop clear attempt in front of the crease and stuffed it home to tie the score at 2-2.
From there it was a back-and-forth battle with both teams having chances. Gloucester controlled the second period with Winthrop (5-1-1) coming out strong at the beginning of the third and Gloucester carrying play down the stretch.
The Vikings killed off a Gloucester power play with three minutes to go and then had a power play chance of their own to start overtime after Silverman was hauled down on an odd man rush as time was expiring in regulation. But Gloucester was able to kill the penalty and had a few chances at the winning goal late in overtime but Winthrop goalie Nico Babine (29 saves) made some key stops to preserve the point.
Winthrop opened up the scoring at 5:38 of the first on a Jack Hayes power play goal from Silverman. Gloucester goalie Riley De Haan also played well making 22 saves.
The Fishermen return to action next Wednesday at home against Woburn (6 p.m.).
Gloucester 2, Winthrop 2
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Winthrop 1 1 0 02
Gloucester 0 2 0 02
1st Period: W, Jack Hayes (Pete Silverman) ppg, 5:38.
2nd Period: W, Silverman (Hayes) :22; G, Nick White (Chris Karvelas) 1:56; G, Charlie Terelak (un.) 4:56.
3rd Period: No scoring
Overtime: No scoring
Saves: W, Nico Babine 29; G, Riley De Haan 22.
Records: W, 5-1-1; G, 4-4-1.