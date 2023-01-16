The first time the Manchester Essex and Triton girls basketball teams met earlier this month it was a fast paced, high scoring game that the Hornets pulled out by three points.
In Monday's rematch, the pace of play was much different, but the result was the same as Manchester Essex rode a hot start to a 43-34 win in a defensive struggle at Manchester Essex High School.
"Both teams made some adjustments from the first game," Hornets head coach Lauren Dubois said. "We executed the way we wanted to today. We spread the ball around and got the stops when we needed to defensively."
"The first time we played the pace was much more frantic," Triton head coach Bryan Shields said. "This game was more of a physical, half-court game. I liked the way we battled and we rebounded the ball well but they just hit a few more shots than us. The games were played differently but that was the difference both times we've played them."
The Hornets, who move to 8-2 with the win and sit atop the Cape Ann League Baker Division standings, raced out to an early 11-0 lead paced by senior captain Kendall Newton, who scored five of her game-high 14 points in the opening frame.
That early run set the tone for the rest of the contest as the Hornets never relinquished the lead. While Triton hung around for the entirety of the game, it was never able to get any closer than four points early in the second quarter and six points in the second half as Manchester Essex always had an answer when they made a run.
Manchester Essex built a double-digit lead on three separate occasions, but Triton would not let the Hornets put the game away. They got to within six early in the fourth with the first two baskets of the final frame and had a chance to get closer, but the Manchester Essex defense held strong.
Calista Lai's three-pointer with five minutes to go put Manchester Essex back up by nine at 38-29 and the home team was able to keep Triton at bay the rest of the way for the win.
"That was a big shot," Dubois said. "(Triton) had a nice little run going and we were a little cold but we kept up the good work on the defensive end and that shot gave us momentum down the stretch."
In addition to Newton's 14 points, Lily Oliver had 11 for Manchester Essex and sparked the offense with seven points in the third quarter. Kendall Liebert led the way for Triton with 11 points and 11 rebounds while Olivia Kiricoples hauled in 10 boards.
The Hornets are back in action on Friday at home against Hamilton-Wenham (6:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 43, Triton 34
at Manchester Essex High School
Triton 5;12;7;10 |34
Manchester Essex 11;14;9;9 |43
T: Kendall Liebert 5-0-11, Reese Renda 3-0-7, Caitlin Frary 1-2-5, Olivia Kiricoples 2-0-4, Isabella Basile 1-0-3, Margaret Welch 1-0-2, Lia Hatheway 1-0-2.
ME: Kendall Newton 5-3-14, Lily Oliver 4-2-11, Phileine DeWidt 3-0-6, Mechi O'Neil 2-1-5, Tess Carpenter 2-0-4, Calista Lai 1-0-3.
3-Pointers: T, Liebert, Renda, Frary, Basile; ME, Newton, Oliver, Lai.
Halftime: 25-17 ME.
Records: T, 2-8; ME, 8-2.