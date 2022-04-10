Saturday's home opener for the Gloucester boys lacrosse team was not about the way it started the game, but the way it finished.
With an unconventional 10 a.m. start, the Fishermen admittedly took a little bit to get warmed up, especially on the offensive side of the field. Once the team got into its rhythm, however, it dominated play, wearing down the Generals with its possession and playing strong defense from start-to-finish in a 7-3 win at Newell Stadium.
"It was a good win for a home opener," Gloucester head coach Geoff Kennedy said. "We started a little slow but after the first quarter we woke up, made some adjustments and started to find our game. We got better in the second half which was great to see and we did a good job grinding through it in a physical game."
It was a tie game, 1-1, after one quarter of play where both teams struggled to find a groove. P.J. Zappa got Gloucester on the board 80 seconds in, but the Fishermen couldn't find another in the frame with the Generals tying it in the final three minutes of the quarter.
In the second quarter, however, Gloucester (2-0) started to turn the game in its favor. Robbie Shuster put home a Brett Cunningham pass, 2:30 into the frame to give Gloucester a 2-1 lead, a lead that it would take into halftime.
The Fishermen were able to take that lead into the break thanks to some lengthy possessions and standout play on the defensive end of the field. Senior goalie Daniel Beaton was on his game from the start with 12 saves. In front of him, seniors Ryan Frates and Keith Horne led the way on defense, shutting down Hamilton-Wenham's best offensive players. Nick Carey and Nick White also had big games on that side of the field with midfielders Evan Anderson and Frank DeSisto also chipping in defensively with some key transition play.
The defense not only kept Gloucester ahead into halftime, it kept Gloucester ahead for the remainder of the game.
"Frates and Horne outmanned their guys all game," Kennedy said. "The rotating and the talking on defense was great all game, it's a returning unit and they really stepped up today. And Beaton was lights out in goal, he got the game ball today."
Zappa scored his second of the game in the first two minutes of the third quarter on an assist from Jackson Low to make it 3-1. But Hamilton-Wenham fought back with a goal in transition in the middle of the frame to cut the deficit to 3-2.
Gloucester, however, went on to play its best lacrosse of the afternoon the rest of the game, finding a rhythm on offense to go along with its play on defense.
The Fishermen took a 4-2 lead into the fourth with Low putting home a pass from Anderson late in the frame. In the fourth, goals from Zappa and Cunningham gave Gloucester its biggest lead of the day at 6-2. The Fishermen started to control the clock with long possessions after that, eventually coming away with a 7-3 win. Schuster added his second goal of the game with Low notching his third assist to cap the scoring in the final minute.
"We were rushing a little bit early and forcing things into the crease offensively," Kennedy said. "But we started to take advantage of our matchups and the trio of Zappa, Schuster and Low gave us the spark we needed. We really wore down the clock in the fourth to ride out our lead to the end."
Gloucester returns to action on Monday as Swampscott visits Newell Stadium (4:30 p.m.).