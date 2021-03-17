Dick Hoyt, who pushed son in multiple Boston Marathons, dies

FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo, Dick Hoyt, left, and his son Rick, who competed together in 32 Boston Marathons, are introduced at a news conference in Boston before the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Boston. Dick Hoyt, who last competed with his son in the Boston Marathon in 2014, has died, the Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He was 80. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)