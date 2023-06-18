Gloucester’s outdoor track season came to a close this weekend with several athletes competing at the New Balance Nationals in Philadeplhia, Pennsylvania.
Leading the way for the Fishermen was the distance medley relay team. The quartet of Max Littman, Bryce Rochford, Colby Rochford and Finn O’Hara entered Friday’s race with the GHS outdoor record already in hand.
Following the race, the team bested its own program record with a time of 10:51.66, good for 13th place in the Rising Stars Division. Littman started off the race with a 1,200m leg followed by Bryce Rochord running the 400m and Colby Rochford the 800m with O’Hara running the anchor leg at 1,600m.
The Fishermen also got a strong showing from the 4x800m relay team. Deston Cauthers, Jack Newton, Colby Rochford and O’Hara entered the event as the No. 64 seed out of 66 teams but exceeded expectations with a 39th place finish in the rising stars division with a time of 7:59.63.
Megan Hurd (triple jump) and Caroline MacKinnon (800m) also competed for the Fishermen.
This weekend’s performances cap off a big outdoor season for Gloucester track, which won the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division on both the boys and girls side.