Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared in a March 2018 Gloucester Daily Times sports page for the 20th anniversary of the team’s championship.
Twenty-five years ago, the big question facing the Gloucester hockey team heading into the 1998 season was how the team was going to reload. In 1997, the Fishermen were in the mix for a Super 8 berth and eventually earned the No. 1 seed in Division 2 North along with the Northeastern Conference championship in an era where there was one champ in a 10-team conference.
In 1998, the team had to replace a goalie that set the program record for most wins, a pair of Finnish exchange students that were second and third on the team in scoring, the team’s top defenseman and other key leaders.
With a mix of veteran stars and up and coming youngsters in the mix, the 1998 team not only reloaded, it won the state championship in a run that was about as dominant as any postseason run that a Gloucester High School sports team has put together.
Winning the Division 2 North Finals and the Division 2 State Championship game by a combined score of 17-1 thanks to an 11-1 win over Masconomet and a 6-0 win over Duxbury at the Fleet Center (now known as the TD Garden) in the championship game, the 1998 Fishermen cemented the program’s second of three state championships and second title in a span of six seasons in a championship run that still stands out 25 years later.
The Players
Head coach Dana Knowlton, who coached Gloucester to its first two state titles in 1993 and 98, had loads of talent to work with en route to the state championship. There were simply no holes in Gloucester’s lineup and the team established itself as a group that could win games in different ways.
“There was so much balance on the team,” said then junior assistant captain Rob Parsons. “There were star players but it wasn’t just one or two guys doing everything. So many players contributed and played key roles.”
Gloucester’s top line was simply dominant as it featured two of the most prolific scorers in the program’s history. Junior captain Paul Muniz led the team in scoring with 66 points and is third on the all time scoring list with 161 points in three years with the program. Muniz would go on to play college hockey at Division 1 Niagra.
Muniz was joined by Parsons, another 100-point scorer who was second on the team with 49 points, and sophomore Will Frontiero, who was third on the team with 36 points on the year.
Junior Michael Palazzola (29 points), another eventual 100 point scorer, and sophomore Kevin Riley (26 points) led a high powered second line with Keith Amero (27 points), Matt Borowski (18 points), Jason Orlando (12 points) and Peter Couture (11 points) giving Gloucester a ton of forward depth and Knowlton the ability to roll three lines.
On the blue line, Gloucester was just as well equipped with junior assistant captain Steve Curley serving as the team’s top stay at home defenseman. He was joined by a trio of seniors that all possessed potent two-way games in Rusty Tucker (18 points), Kyle Curley (15 points) and Vince Bertolino (12 points).
“There was a lot of talent even if a lot of players came into the season without a ton of varsity minutes,” Steve Curley said. “We probably weren’t as high flying as we were the year before, but we could beat you in a lot of different ways. The top line could score at any time from anywhere, and after that we had a bunch of strong scorers mixed in with physical players that could wear teams down.”
In goal, junior Peter Sutera stepped in to replace Anthony Cusumano, who started the four previous seasons and set the program’s all time wins record. Sutera may have been an unknown to the Northeastern Conference and a lot of the Gloucester fan base, but the players knew they were in good hands.
It didn’t take long for Sutera to establish himself as an elite goalie in the Northeastern Conference and in Division 2.
“We knew how good Sutera was and once he got in there, he was a stud,” Steve Curley said. “If you look back at all three state championship teams, the common denominator is elite goaltending.”
The Regular Season
During the preseason, Gloucester was projected to finish second in the NEC behind an up-and-coming Saugus team by the conference coaches. Those coaches ended up being right as the Fishermen finished a single point behind the Sachems, although the Fishermen got the last word in the end.
Gloucester finished the regular season with a record of 15-4-1 with losses to Division 1 Arlington and Matignon along with conference losses to Saugus and Winthrop and a draw against Danvers.
The Fishermen built the resume of a very good team, but they took it to the next level in the regular season finale in a 6-1 win over Saugus. It was the only NEC loss of the season for the Sachems and Gloucester was able to avenge its 4-1 loss from earlier in the season.
The regular season finale was the second of two meetings between the rivals, and the Gloucester players knew that third meeting was coming down the road in the state tournament.
“We knew we would meet again when it was all said and done, and the winner was probably going to (win the section),” Steve Curley said.
Dominant Postseason
Gloucester entered the Division 2 North State Tournament as the No. 3 seed, behind No. 1 Masco, the Cape Ann League champs, and No. 2 Saugus. Winthrop was right behind Gloucester as the No. 4 seed.
When the tournament concluded, the Fishermen left no doubts as to who the best team in Division 2 was as they outscored opponents 33-5 in five postseason games.
Gloucester easily raced past Haverhill, 7-0 in the first round with Muniz and Parsons scoring a pair of goals each.
Lynnfield gave Gloucester a game in the quarterfinals scoring the game’s first goal, only to see the Fishermen get the next three on goals from Bertolino, Riley and Parsons en route to a 5-2 win.
That set the stage for the rubber match with Saugus in the sectional semifinals, and what ensued was an instant classic.
The Fishermen took control in the semifinals, racing out to a 3-0 lead on goals from Parsons and Muniz in the second period and Tucker early in the third.
The Sachems, however, did not go quietly scoring the next two goals and threatening to tie it late in the third only to see Sutera make 29 saves, including a big save on Saugus’ top scorer from close range with under 20 seconds to play. Parsons’ empty net goal preserved the win and the season series against the rival Sachems, who went on to win the Division 2 State Championship the following season.
“We had some really tough games and the Saugus one was the toughest, as we all expected,” Parsons said. “But we didn’t panic late in games and that made a big difference. Sutera turned himself into the best goalie in the NEC as the season went on and he elevated his play even more in the tournament.”
The emotional win over Saugus saw Gloucester advance to the Division 2 North Finals at Northeastern University’s Matthews Arena, and Gloucester snatched the sectional crown with one of the most dominant postseason performances a Gloucester team has ever put together.
Gloucester scored the first two goals of the game off the stick of Bertolino and Kyle Curley, from 55-feet away. Masco cut the lead to 2-1 but Gloucester took off from there scoring nine unanswered goals, including four in quick succession late in the first, to blow away the Chieftains by a score of 11-1 and earn a second trip to the Division 2 State Finals in six seasons.
“It didn’t take long to establish our dominance and it got out of hand quickly,” Steve Curley said. “They had a better record but the NEC kind of beat up on each other that season because there were so many good teams. After we got past Saugus, we were confident that we were going to take that one.”
Gloucester’s opponent at the Fleet Center was Division 2 South champion Duxbury, and while it took a little longer for Gloucester to dominate in the state finals, it was still a lopsided win.
A defensive minded Dragons squad held the Fishermen to just three shots on goal in the first period, but they could not keep the North Sectional champs down for long. Muniz scored just 36 seconds into the second period and again six minutes later on a highlight reel play to put Gloucester in control, up 2-0.
“Muniz scored two unbelievable goals, the first one was nasty and the second one was even better,” Steve Curley said. “That really got us going after the feeling out process and was probably our most complete period of the year. We just wore them down and it was all over from there.”
Duxbury had one chance to grab momentum, but a big time glove save from Sutera kept the South champs off the board and kept Gloucester in control. Amero scored late in the second to give Gloucester a 3-0 lead heading into the final frame and goals from Frontiero, Riley and Orlando capped off an amazing 6-0 win and the state championship.
In a sport known for parity, especially deep in the state tournament, the Fishermen breezed past a pair of quality opponents.
It was also a special run to the state championship because the team was comprised of all Gloucester kids that played hockey together growing up. It was a unique time for the program from 1993-97 as a wealth of talented Finnish exchange students came through the program and put up gaudy numbers. Their presence, however, also drew controversy from other programs around the conference.
“It was an amazing experience for a Gloucester kid to be able to win with other Gloucester kids that all played youth hockey together,” Steve Curley said. “It was a weird time with the Finnish students. They were all super talented players and great kids, but it brought a lot of outside noise to the program. It was great to finish off the state title after knocking on the door the previous two or three years.”
Even 25 years later, a lot of the members of the ‘98 team can still be seen on the ice in the Cape Ann Adult Hockey League, which is run by Parsons and plays every Sunday night at the Talbot Rink.
Players that won a state title 25 years ago are still competing against countless former GHS standouts, including multiple players from all three state championship teams (1993, 1998, 2006).
“We all just love to play the game and enjoy playing together,” Parsons said. “We’re not as fast as we once were and we’re not trying to relive the glory, we still really enjoy playing the game. I think that’s a big factor in the team’s success. Everyone loves the sport and still wants to play as much as they can.”