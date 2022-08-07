Four local dory tandems have punched their ticket to Canada after winning their respective International Dory Elimination Races on Saturday in Gloucester Harbor.
Saturday’s victors, racing in four different divisions, will now head to Lunenburg, Nova Scotia on Saturday, August 20 to race against the locals.
This is the second leg of the annual International Dory Races, celebrating its 70th anniversary this summer. Rowers from Lunenburg raced in Gloucester at the Jodrey State Fish Pier. The Canadian rowers took the win in three of the four races in June, Gloucester rowers will be looking to repay the favor in a few weeks.
Gloucester’s lone International Champ will be looking to defend its title as Erik Dombrowski and Joe Sanfilippo won the Master’s Division. The tandem represented Gloucester in June and picked up the win over their Canadian counterparts.
The Women’s Division had another repeat winner with Alexis Novello and Kristen Burnham holding off Rachael Cecilio and Ashley Smith for the win. Novello and Burnham also competed against the Canadians in June. Nick Nocella and Cole Edmonds won the Junior Division race.
Sam Taormina and Peter Taormina will represent Gloucester for the second time this year after winning the Men’s Division race, just as they did in June.