Given the sellout crowds at the Talbot Rink, a monster fan base at the Tsongas Arena and all the talk around town and social media, it’s safe to say Gloucester has GHS hockey fever right now.
Fresh off the heels of one of the most memorable and exciting seasons in program history, it’s time to take a trip down memory lane. The boys hockey program is one of the most successful and storied program’s in the history of Gloucester High School. Since the 1950’s the program has delivered countless memories and some memorable postseason battles. Here’s a look at the Top 10 State Tournament victories in program history.
10. Gloucester 3, Christopher Columbus 2: 1958 State Tournament First Round
Gloucester hockey’s first ever State Tournament win came in the 1957-58 season over Christopher Columbus High School, a school in Boston’s North End that closed in 2010.
The Fishermen qualified for the postseason with a regular season record of 7-3-4 in an era where the qualifying mark to reach the postseason was much more difficult than it is presently. Paul Lufkin, a GHS Hall of Famer who went on to play at Boston College, notched a pair of goals in the victory with senior captain Dexter Rust notching another to bring Gloucester to the second round of the playoffs in its fourth State Tournament appearance.
9. Gloucester 4, Saugus 2: 1998 Division 2 North Semifinals
Gloucester’s run to a State Championship in 1998 featured the most dominant postseason slate in program history. A sectional semifinal tilt with rival Saugus was Gloucester’s most difficult game by far en route to the program’s second of three state crowns.
The Fishermen and Sachems split two regular season games but Saugus took the Northeastern Conference championship that season. Gloucester, however, got the bigger prize and won the season series as it raced out to an early 3-0 lead on goals from Rob Parsons, Paul Muniz and Rusty Tucker. Saugus, however, came charging back with the next two goals of the night. The Sachems threatened to tie the game in the third but Fishermen goalie Pete Sutera stood tall and Matt Borowski added an empty net goal to give Gloucester the hard earned win.
8. Gloucester 1, Beverly 0: 1968 State Tournament Second Round
One of Gloucester’s all time greatest teams was the 1967-68 squad that won the Northeastern Conference and finished 13-3 in the regular season. Captained by future GHS two-time state champion head coach Dana Knowlton (1993 and 1998) along with Gene Barrett, this team had to fight off one of its arch rivals to reach the third round of the tournament.
In a defensive struggle, junior Don Riley, another future GHS hockey head coach who is currently an assistant field hockey and girls hockey coach, scored the lone goal of the game with captains Knowlton and Barrett notching the assists.
7. Gloucester 6, Norwood 4: 2022 Division 2 Quarterfinals
The most recent game on the list at nine days old, the Fishermen turned in an instant classic at Talbot Rink to advance to the State Semis. In a game that had everything from highlight reels goals to controversial plays, it will probably be remembered by Norwood fans as “The Whistle Game”. Here in Gloucester, however, we will refer to it as “The Jack Costanzo Game”.
Gloucester’s senior captain scored four times, including the controversial game winner where a whistle sounded from the crowd causing players to stop playing and Costanzo to go in on a breakaway. Costanzo also scored one of the best goals a high school player can produce, playing the puck between his legs to get past a defenseman for his second goal of the night. His empty net, shorthanded goal preserved the victory.
6. Gloucester 4, Franklin 3: 1993 Division 2 Semifinals
En route to the 1993 State title, the Fishermen had to play several tight games and the State Semifinal, and Eastern Mass Final against Franklin was the most nerve racking and exciting.
In a back-and-forth contest, Gloucester squeaked out a 4-3 win thanks to a pair of goals from Darrell Seppala and a goal from Eric Hart and Jeremy Jewell sent Gloucester to the Boston Garden for its first State Finals appearance in program history. Gloucester goalie Mike Interrante had to hold off several hard charges from Franklin late in the contest while Jason Puglisi had a big game on defense.
5. Gloucester 6, Duxbury 0: 1998 Division 2 State Championship Game
Far from the most competitive game on this list but the State Championship clinching performance is memorable despite Gloucester’s dominance. This win highlights just how good the Fishermen were in the 1998 postseason as the 6-0 shellacking of a good Duxbury team capped off a state tournament run where they outscored their opponents 33-4 over five games, 17-1 in a remarkable final two rounds.
At the Fleet Center, what TD Garden was known as at the time, Gloucester got a pair of goals from Paul Muniz and goals from Keith Amero, Will Frontiero, Kevin Riley and Jason Orlando in a game it dominated from start to finish. Pete Sutera picked up the shutout in goal and head coach Dana Knowlton earned his second State Title as program head coach.
4. Gloucester 3, Brookline 2 (OT): 1963 Second Round State Tournament
Gloucester’s first ever trip to the third round of the State Tournament came in a memorable 1963 postseason, where it won back-to-back overtime games to advance. With a regular season of 10-3-1, Gloucester faced a tough Brookline squad after taking down Hudson, 5-4 in overtime in the first round.
Tied at 2-2 after regulation, junior captain Ben Smith, who went on to play at Harvard University and coach the United State Women’s National Team to a gold medal at the 1998 Olympics, notched the game-winning-goal to send Gloucester to the Third Round. Paul Riley and senior captain Tom Babson also found the back of the net in Gloucester’s memorable win.
3. Gloucester 3, St. Mary’s 2 (2 OT): 2006 Division 2 North Finals
Gloucester’s most dramatic State Tournament run was easily the 2006 season, where the team won four straight one-goal games en route to the program’s third state champion. Head coach Don Lowe’s squad faced a juggernaut of a team in the North Sectional Final, a St. Mary’s squad that beat Gloucester in the regular season.
The Fishermen, however, were able to turn the tables in the tournament as goals from Andrew Fulford and Mike MacFarland, late in regulation to tie the score, along with several incredible saves from goalie Eric Schlichte saw the two teams head to overtime. In the second overtime frame Derek DeCoste put home a Fulford centering pass to send Gloucester to the TD Garden.
Some have said, including Lowe himself, that this was the greatest hockey game in GHS history due to the way both teams raised their level of play in a big moment, but a pair of memorable state title wins edge it out on this list.
2. Gloucester 4, North Middlesex 2: 1993 Division 2 State Championship Game
Gloucester’s first ever hockey State Championship came in memorable fashion at the old Boston Garden. Making its first postseason appearance in a decade, Gloucester ran the gauntlet of four Eastern Mass. powerhouses before battling the Central Mass. champs for all the marbles.
Gloucester actually fell behind 2-0 in the middle of the second period. But Dana Knowlton’s squad shook off the nerves and found their rhythm, dominating the second half of the game. Mario Orlando scored to make it 2-1 then only two minutes later Orlando set up Eric Hart for the game-tying-goal to make it 2-2 heading into the third.
In the third, Darrell Seppala notched what turned out to be the game-winner on a shot from the slot and Chris O’Brien added another goal to send the Fishermen to their first ever State Championship with a 4-2 victory.
1. Gloucester 2, Coyle-Cassidy 1 (2 OT): 2006 Division 2 State Championship Game
Was there any other choice for the top spot? An overtime win to clinch the Division 2 State Championship against a previously unbeaten and untied opponent is as good as it gets.
It was a defensive struggle in the 2006 Division 2 State Championship game with a goal from Mike MacFarland giving Gloucester a 1-0 lead before Coyle-Cassidy, a private school out of Taunton that closed in 2020, tied the score in the opening frame before the two teams played to a stalemate in the second and third.
Eric Schlichte was again phenomenal in net, making several big stops in the third and in the first overtime period. It was Tom Salah that scored the most memorable goal in program history to clinch the championship in the second overtime. Salah scored on a rush up the left wing, scoring top shelf from a tough angle for a 2-1 Fishermen win.
Honorable Mention
Gloucester 6, Marblehead 4: 2022 Division 2 Second Round
Gloucester 4, Tewksbury 2: 2016 Division 2 North Quarterfinals
Gloucester 5, Peabody 4: 2007 Division 2 North Quarterfinals
Gloucester 2, Andover 1: 2006 Division 2 North Quarterfinals
Gloucester 11, Masconomet 1: 1998 Division 2 North Finals
Gloucester 4, Saugus 3 (OT): 1997 Division 2 North First Round
Gloucester 4, Springfield Cathedral 3: 1994 Division 2 Second Round
Gloucester 2, Boston Latin 1: 1993 Division 2 Quarterfinals
Gloucester 2, Xaverian 1: 1967 State Tournament First Round
Gloucester 5, Hudson 4 (OT): 1963 State Tournament First Round