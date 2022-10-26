The fall high school sports regular season is coming to a close and down to its final three days. That means only one thing, the MIAA State Tournament is right around the corner.
With football brackets being released on Monday, field hockey brackets on Tuesday and soccer brackets on Wednesday, Cape Ann’s State Tournament field is beginning to take shape. With one more batch of MIAA power rankings set to be released on Friday, there are currently seven of the 11 Cape Ann teams from those three sports ranked within the top 32 and looking good for a tournament berth.
The biggest contenders in the area come from the field hockey ranks, where both Gloucester and Manchester Essex are poised to earn top five seeds and multiple home games.
The Fishermen came into Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Danvers as the No. 5 ranked team in Division 3. The draw will help Gloucester’s strength of schedule rating and a draw against a top-five team in Division 2 should also help. The Northeastern Conference runners-up take on Malden on Thursday to close the regular season, a game they should win handily to help their own rating, but their strength of schedule will take a bit of a dip. Getting into the top four would be huge for the team as it guarantees a home game for three rounds until the postseason goes to neutral sites in the semifinals.
With a wealth of scoring depth and elite defense and goaltending, Gloucester is built for the long run.
Manchester Essex field hockey is the highest rated team in the area, the second ranked team in Division 4, and also looks like a team built for the long run. The Hornets reached the Division 4 State Semifinals last year, also as the No. 2 seed, before falling to Uxbridge, which is currently the top ranked team in the Division and has an unbeaten record. The Hornets are a multi-faceted team with no weaknesses and playing against a slew of high ranked teams in higher divisions makes them one of if not the most battle tested team in the Division 4 bracket.
If the Hornets and Fishermen take care of business we could be looking at some great field hockey action well into November on Cape Ann.
The Manchester Essex football team is also a contender as the No. 3 ranked team in Division 8. Despite a three-game losing streak, the Hornets have not fallen much in the rankings as their losses, outside of the Shawsheen game, have been competitive and their wins have been dominant over tough competition including three wins over Commonwealth Large teams in higher divisions (Whittier Tech, Greater Lowell, Essex Tech). The key for the Hornets is health as they are currently banged up all over the roster, which has played a factor in the team’s recent slide. But if Manchester Essex gets healthy by the time the postseason rolls around, it is capable of beating any team in Division 8, including two of the teams it lost to in KIPP and Lowell Catholic, the top seed in the division.
The Gloucester boys soccer team and Manchester Essex girls soccer team are also two squads that can not be slept on. Although neither team is ranked within the top five, the talent is there to make a run.
The rankings have not exactly been kind to the Gloucester boys, who sport a 13-5 record that includes some impressive victories. Gloucester can score points in a hurry and has shown the ability to take care of the ball in its own end too. The Fishermen are currently ranked No. 13 but they’re formidable for a team ranked outside the top 10.
The Manchester Essex girls may be hovering around .500, but the ability to play good teams close and its strength of schedule has the team well within the top 10, currently at No. 8 in Division 4. Playing in the CAL against elite opponents means the Hornets will not see anything in the Division 4 Tournament that they have not already seen in the regular season against powerful foes such as Newburyport and Pentucket. That makes the Lady Hornets a threat to make a run.
There are also a few lower ranked teams looking for a Cinderella run. The Rockport boys soccer team is hovering around .500 but firmly supplanted in the top 32 as the No. 24 ranked team in Division 5. The Vikings’ strength of schedule is among the best in the Division and they have the balance to give elite teams some trouble although it will be a tough road as they will most likely be on the road in every round unless they play in the prelims.
The Manchester Essex boys soccer team still has a lot to play for in Thursday’s regular season finale at Ipswich. The Hornets may be on the bubble, ranked No. 27 in Division 4 before Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to Georgetown. If the Hornets beat Ipswich on Thursday they’re in. If they lose, they will have an excruciating wait over the weekend to see if they land in the top 32. They may have already done enough to get into the field, but they can end all doubts with a win in the last regular season game. When the tournament begins, the Hornets are another squad that will have to hit the road outside of a potential prelim game.