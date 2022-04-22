No lead was safe on Friday afternoon when Manchester Essex and Bishop Fenwick baseball met at Memorial Park.
With timely hitting on both sides, the Hornets and Crusaders both built a three run lead throughout the course of the game. It was Fenwick, however, that had more in the tank late as it scored four times in the final two innings with seventh grade catcher Takumi Yoshida driving in the winning run in the top of the 7th for a 9-8 win.
The win was a much needed one for Fenwick, which moves to 2-6 on the year.
"It was a great game, back-and-forth and (Manchester Essex) gave us everything he could handle," Bishop Fenwick head coach Matt Antonelli said. "Luckily we were able to come up with some big hits late. We needed that one."
For Manchester Essex, it was the end of a grueling week with three games in the last three days. The Hornets drop to 3-3 with their third straight loss in that stretch, falling to Amesbury on Wednesday and Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday. Still, head coach B.J. Weed was quick to credit his team's play.
"I'm fine with the way we're playing right now, losses happen and we're not far off from being a good team," Weed said. "We have a lot of injuries and junior varsity guys are stepping up. We're just not getting that final hit but I'm happy with the way we've competed and played this week."
The Hornets went with three freshmen on the mound on Friday with Satchel Rubin settling things down after coming on in the top of the third inning.
Rubin entered with Fenwick leading 5-2, but he held the Crusaders scoreless for his first three innings and saw his team take an 8-5 lead. Manchester Essex pulled ahead with five runs in the fourth. Simon Rubin's pinch hit grounder scored a run and Henry Otterbein followed two batters later by lining a double down the left field line to score two more and tie the game at 5-5. Manchester Essex took a 7-5 lead on a throwing error then added an insurance run in the fifth on an Isaac Porat RBI double to deep left.
But Fenwick had the last laugh, tying the score with three runs in the top of the sixth inning. Anthony Marino's pinch-hit triple to the left field fence plated a pair and he then came in to score on a Dan Reddick base hit to right.
"Satchel pitched great," Weed said. "He doesn't have overpowering stuff but he's fearless and he knows how to pitch. He kept them off balance but he just got a little tired in the sixth."
Yoshida put Fenwick ahead for good in the top of the seventh by lining a single to center field scoring Nick Caputo, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, for a 9-8 lead.
Mike Geissler got the win for Fenwick with a scoreless sixth and seventh inning out of the bullpen.
"That's a seventh grader making his first start and coming up with the big hit," Antonelli said. "And Geissler really settled things down for us when he came in. We only used him for an inning in our last game in case we needed him today and we did."
Fenwick got off to a hot start with four runs in the top of the first inning. Andrew McKenzie made it 1-0 by singling in Gianni Mercurio. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Caputo doubled down the left field line to clear the bases to make it 4-0 after a half inning of play.
The Hornets had a quick answer with Colin Coyne singling in Henry Otterbein and later coming in on a Vaughn O'Leary grounder to cut the deficit to 4-2. Yoshida delivered a sac fly in the third to make it 5-2.
Otterbein and Mike DeOreo had two hits and two runs for Manchester Essex with Coyne delivering a pair of hits. McKenzie was the lone Crusader with two hits but Caputo drove in three runs and Marino and Yoshida drove in two. The Crusaders also took advantage of 10 walks and three hit batsmen from Manchester Essex pitchers.
Manchester Essex is off until Thursday at home against North Reading (4:30 p.m.). Fenwick hosts Bishop Feehan on Monday (3:30 p.m.).
Bishop Fenwick 9, Manchester Essex 8
at Memorial Park, Essex
Bishop Fenwick 4;0;1;0;0;3;1| 9
Manchester Essex 2;0;0;5;1;0;0| 8
BF: Gianni Mercurio, CF, 3-2-0; Costa Beechin, SS, 4-0-0; Andrew McKenzie RF, 4-2-2; Mike Faragi, 1B, 2-1-1; Anthony Marino, 3B, 1-1-1; Dan Reddick, 2-2-1; Anthony Herbert, P, 1-0-0; Mike Wililams, P, 1-0-0; Chris Faraca, PH, 1-0-0; Nick Caputo 1B, 3-1-1; Jacob Behn, 2B, 3-0-0; Takumi Yoshida, C, 3-0-1. Totals, 28-9-7.
ME: Henry Otterbein, CF/P, 3-2-2; Colin Coyne, 2B, 4-1-2; Ryan Andrews, DH, 4-0-0; Vaughn O'Leary, 1B, 4-0-1; Mike DeOreo, C, 4-2-2; Isaac Porat, SS, 2-1-1; Matt McKenna, 3B, 3-1-1; Ross Edelstein, RF, 2-0-0; Simon Rubin, PH, 1-0-0; Nick Brunning; 2-1-0. Totals, 29-8-9.
RBI: BF, Caputo 3, Marino 2, Yoshida 2, McKenzie, Reddick; ME, Otterbein 2, Coyne, O'Leary, Porat, Rubin.
WP, Mike Geissler; LP, Satchel Rubin.
Records: BF, 2-6; ME, 3-3.