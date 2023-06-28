IPSWICH — The Gloucester Little League Williamsport All-Star team was hit with its first setback in District 15 pool play on Wednesday night.
Gloucester was taken down by Danvers American, 5-4 in a back-and-forth contest that could have gone either way at Bialek Park.
Danvers American broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the fifth inning when Gavin Sinclair came in to score on a Ryder McGonagle single to make it 5-4.
That ended up being the game-winning-run, but not before some tense moments late in the game. After a 30-minute lightning delay in the sixth, Gloucester loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the frame on a single from Bryce Albano and walks to Luca Aberle and Ben Bellissimo. Sinclair, who came out of the bullpen to pitch the sixth, settled down from there striking out the next three batters, two of them on a three-ball count, to earn the save and the win for Danvers American.
It was a back-and-forth game all night with Gloucester taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a leadoff home run from Albano to dead center.
Danvers American tied it up in the second when Brady Swanton scored on a Raymond McCarthy grounder to make it 2-1. McGonagle then blasted a two-run homer in the third scoring Sinclair for a 3-1 lead.
Aberle singled in Jordan Nicastro (walk) in the bottom of the frame to get a run back but Danvers answered with a run of its own in the top of the fourth to regain the two-run lead at 4-2.
Gloucester would battle back to tie it up one more time with a pair of runs in the fourth as Joey Bellissimo singled in Matteo Numerosi (single) and Billy Bellissimo grounded to second scoring Bryce Churchill (single) to make it 4-4.
Numerosi and Albano led the way offensively with two hits each while McGonagle led Danvers American with a pair of hits.
Gloucester now has a bit of a break as it returns to action next Wednesday at Boudreau Field in Gloucester against Amesbury (7:30 p.m.). Gloucester is currently 1-1 in pool play with two games remaining.
The top two finishers in each pool will then advance to the double-elimination semifinals to be played next weekend.