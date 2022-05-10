Last month the Rockport softball team defeated Everett in a well-played, highly competitive contest. On Tuesday at Rockport High School, Everett returned the favor.
In a pitcher's duel with Rockport's Kelsea Anderson and Everett's Celeste Fucillo dealing, it was the visiting Crimson Tide that had a few more timely hits in a 3-2 victory.
"It was a well played game," Rockport head coach Larry Burnham said. "We didn't get the offense going until it was too late and (Everett) did a good job making the plays in the field when we put the pressure on them. You have to give them credit."
Anderson and Fucillo both brought some of their best stuff on Tuesday afternoon. Anderson went the distance striking out 10 and allowing three runs on six hits. She ran into some early trouble but got stronger as the game wore on, retiring nine of the last 10 batters she faced. Fucillo, on the other hand, dominated the early stages of the game allowing one hit and no runs through the first five innings before the Vikings got to her the third trip through the order with two runs on four hits in the final two innings of play. She finished the day with 10 strikeouts while the defense played error free behind her.
Rockport trailed the entire afternoon but started to chip away at the deficit in the sixth and seventh innings.
Trailing 3-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth, Rockport was finally able to string some hits together to bring home a run. After Sophia Lucido led off the sixth with a base hit, Kelsea Anderson's two-out single brought home pinch runner Addy Gardner to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Rockport added another in the seventh when Amelia Lucas led off the frame with a triple to the gap in right center and scored when the throw to third ended up out of play to make it a one run game at 3-2. Fucillo, however, struck out the next three batters to finish off the win.
"Third time through the order we started to get our timing down," Burnham said. "We've been able to catch up to these hard throwing pitchers eventually, we just couldn't get enough runners on base early to make anything happen. We made good contact but Everett was good defensively."
Everett took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a pair of hits and a bases loaded walk. The Crimson Tide added to that lead with a Fucillo RBI double in the fourth and a Kayley Ross RBI single in the fifth to take a 3-0 lead.
That ended up being enough for Fucillo, who faced just one batter over the minimum in the first five innings, allowing two baserunners on a hit and a dropped third strike. Kylie Schrock led the Vikings offensively with two hits while reaching base three times.
Despite the loss, the performance should not hurt Rockport's state tournament standing as it was a tight contest against a higher division team. Rockport is currently ranked No. 7 in Division 5. The team returns to action on Friday at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45 p.m.).