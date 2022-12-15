It is no fun to ski when you are freezing cold. With a few changes to your wardrobe, you can be warm even when the temperatures drop. To understand how to keep warm, you need to understand how your body controls temperature.
Most of our biological temperature sensors are located in the skin. We feel cold if our extremities are cold, however warm our internal organs may be. It is also true that women feel the cold differently than men.
“The main difference is the way subcutaneous fat (the layer of fat below the skin) is composed,” according to Associate Professor Nigel Taylor of the University of Wollongong’s School of Health Sciences. Dr. Taylor is an expert on human temperature regulation and has studied the differences between men and women’s reaction to cold. “An average woman will have a more even distribution of fat below the skin surface, whereas this is thinner for men.”
When we get cold, the body conserves heat by reducing the blood flow to the skin.
“When a woman reduces the blood flow to the skin, the temperature of the skin drops as the blood has been removed below her layer of fat,” says Dr. Taylor. A man will tend to not experience such a big change as a female because his blood stays closer to the skin.
Research published in The Lancet medical journal in 1998 reported that women’s hand temperatures were, on average, 2.8 degrees lower than men’s.
Again, according to Dr. Taylor, “The blood flow to the hands and feet changes very rapidly so that we can lose or conserve heat. The blood vessels to the hands and feet are the first to constrict when we feel cold, so a woman will constrict the blood flow to the feet and hands before a man will, and this is why she feels colder.”
However, the Lancet study also showed that women’s core body temperatures are, on average, 0.4 degrees higher than men’s – meaning they literally have cold hands but a warm heart. Mark Newton, an environmental physiology researcher at the University of Portsmouth, says it isn’t clear why men and women are different, but one possible theory as to why women have this system is that it enables them to survive freezing temperatures. As females have less muscle mass than men, they need a more efficient technique of protecting their core body temperature. Men will tolerate cold better than women, but they will die of hypothermia sooner because their core is not as warm.
The Lancet study looked at 219 people of all ages and found that the female subjects averaged higher core temperatures (97.8 degrees versus 97.4 degrees) but colder hand temperatures (87.2 degrees versus 90 degrees). That could indicate a better ability to conserve body heat and protect vital organs. But less blood flow to the extremities would also mean a greater feeling of cold.
How then do you dress for cold? Start from the inside out. The base layer or layers should be warm, flexile, and comfortable. To keep really warm you need a merino wool or a wool/synthetic blend. These undergarments are going to be a little more expensive, but they are worth the extra dollars. A search through Google will give you several companies that make them. Icebreaker and WoolX are two of the top brands you might explore.
Why wool? This natural material traps the air above your skin to give you the insulation necessary to keep warm. It wicks away moisture and is odor resistant. The one drawback is that it breaks down over time, meaning you have to replace them more often than underwear made from synthetic material. However, 100% natural merino wool is by far the warmest option.
Buying garments that have a wool/synthetic blend are a popular option. With these you combine the warmth of wool with the durability of the synthetics. The higher the percentage of wool, the warmer the underwear. Just a reminder, stay away from anything that has a high percentage of cotton. Cotton retains moisture and is just a terrible fabric for keeping warm. NEVER put it next to your body in the winter.
The same idea is extended to socks. Your feet and hands get cold first as the blood retreats to the core. Wool is the best answer. STAY AWAY from cotton. Again, a wool/synthetic blend is a good option for extended garment life. Alpaca is also a pretty good material.
Now that you have a very warm starter layer, think of what to wear over it. My favorite ski pants for the cold are bibs. The main reason for choosing bibs over pants is that the bib covers your back and lower spine. When riding up the chair lift or falling in the snow, the bib keeps the cold and moisture from creeping up under your jacket. The outer layer needs to be a waterproof as possible. Wet is cold.
Neck gaiters are a must. They keep the heat down in your body and stop heat loss.
If it is really cold, mittens are the best bet. Waterproof exteriors and wool inside will keep your hands warm. Mittens allow your fingers to stay together promoting heat retention. If you wear gloves, buy good ones.
Skiing is an incredible way to stay in shape, to enjoy the outdoors, and have fun. Increase your enjoyment of the day by staying warm.