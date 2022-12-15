Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain showers this evening with a steady, soaking rain overnight. Increasing winds. Low 41F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with a steady, soaking rain overnight. Increasing winds. Low 41F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.