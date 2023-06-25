Let's call Derek Hopkins a five-and-a-half time Greasy Pole champ.
The reigning Sunday champ actually grabbed the flag on two live walks in the grand finale of all competitions, championship Sunday. Unfortunately for Hopkins, however, he fell victim to a tough set of circumstances that plagued multiple walkers over the weekend.
In the second round Hopkins flawlessly got to the end of the pole, as he has done on every one of his attempts since 2019, but could not pull the flag off the end of the pole and it hung upside down, which does not count as a win.
Hopkins, however, got another chance in the third round as no one could bring it down behind him although Max Allen also grabbed the flag and got it to hang upside down on his second round walk, the fourth walker in three days to do so. In his second try, Hopkins made the most of it as he once again made it to the end and this time he snatched the flag clean off the pole for the Sunday title.
"I really didn't think I was going to get another shot," Hopkins admitted. "But once I got another chance I knew I knew I wasn't letting it go. I made sure I got two hands on the flag this time and was able to pull it down. I thought my winning walk was much better than my first."
Hopkins' fifth championship now puts him in a tie for sixth place on the all time wins list with Anthony "Matza" Giambanco and Tom "Wolfman" Cavanaugh. Hopkins now trails only Salvi Benson (11 titles), Peter "Black" Frontiero (9), Jake Wood (7), Stew McGillivray (6) and Phil Curcuru (6). He is the first walker since McGillivray in 2011 to reach five career wins. The win was also Hopkins' third straight Sunday win
"It's a great feeling (to be in the conversation with those walkers)," Hopkins said. "It's crazy really."
Sunday's win was a flashback to a memorable moment involving Hopkins' father, Rich Hopkins in 1997. Rich Hopkins was going for two in a row in '97 and made it to the end of the pole and stood there and waved to the crowd for a few second. The flag, however, was not removed and hung just like it did this weekend. Rich Hopkins would also get a second chance and he picked up his second straight Sunday win on his next walk.
Hopkins' situation in the second round on Sunday was not unique to this weekend but very unique to the previous decades of competition. Hopkins was the third of four walkers to grab the flag leave it hanging on the edge. Nick Taormina was the first on Friday followed by Ross Carlson on Saturday and both Hopkins and Allen on Sunday.
"I knew coming into it that the nails were really strong this year," Hopkins said. "I only got one hand on the first walk and lost my balance a little. I still thought I had enough to bring it down but it slipped through my hands. That's why I made sure to get two hands on it the next time.
It was disappointing but at the same time I really wanted to cheer on the rest of the guys up there, any one of them would have been worthy of the win."