The old, cliche saying says that stats do not always tell the entire story when it comes to sports. In the case of Gloucester hockey players Jack Costanzo and Emerson Marshall, however, the stats are so dominant and eye-popping, they tell a really important part of their story.
Costanzo, a senior, and Marshall, a sophomore, have been at the forefront of Gloucester’s success this season as the team heads into the state tournament with a 16-4 record and looks to be one of the top seeds in Division 2. The tandem is also putting up numbers Gloucester hockey has not seen since the glory days of the program in the 1990’s. Numbers so good they rank among the best in program history.
At the end of the regular season, Marshall scored a team-leading 60 points on a team-high 33 goals and 27 assists. Costanzo, on the other hand, finished off the second 50-point season of his high school career, currently standing at 52 points on 23 goals and a team-high 29 assists.
“It’s certainly a luxury to have two players with that kind of talent,” said Gloucester head coach Derek Geary, who knows a lot about putting up big numbers for the Fishermen as he was the first GHS player to score 50 points in a single season in the 1987-88 season. “They’re so tough to keep off the scoreboard and it all starts with their competitiveness and drive. You can’t put up numbers like that on talent alone. They both have that ‘it’ factor you really can’t coach, it’s a fire within them.”
Costanzo and Marshall’s numbers stand up on their own, but they’re even more impressive when put into a historical perspective.
Costanzo, the Northeastern Conference MVP this winter, is currently third on the program’s all-time scoring list with 163 points. That’s after losing at least 12 games last winter due to COVID restrictions. He is the first Gloucester player since Paul Muniz in the 1996-98 and 1997-98 seasons to score 50 points twice in his high school career. Costanzo also reached the 50-point mark as a freshman in 2018-19. He is now one of only four players in program history to achieve 50-points twice in his high school career joining Muniz, Darrell Seppalla (1993-94 and 1994-95) and Mario Orlando, the program’s all-time leading scorer who had four 50-point seasons in his high school career, which began in the 1992-93 season and finished in 1995-96.
Marshall, a first team All Northeastern Conference selection, is the first player to reach the 60-point mark since Muniz in the 1997-98 season, where he scored 66 en route to a Division 2 state title for the Fishermen. He is one of just five players to ever reach the 60-point plateau joining Muniz, Seppala (1994-95), Jason Harrington (1995-96) and Mikko Saarni, a Finnish exchange student who scored a program record 98 points in the 1994-95 season. His 2021-22 point totals are currently fifth all time in a single season in program history and the most points in program history for a sophomore. He has 77 career points in 29 career games.
As a tandem, Marshall and Costanzo’s combined 112 points is currently the fourth highest single-season total in program history, five combined points away from second all time. That means they could put together the best collective offensive season since the 1994-95 season, where Gloucester put up some of the most gaudy numbers in program history. Along with Saarni’s 98 points, Seppala had 92 and Orlando was third on the team with 56.
According to Geary, what separates them from the other stars in the NEC is their physical strength, especially with the puck in their possession.
“Their skill sets are different but they are similar in ways too,” Geary said. “They both have the right mindset and they’re both strong on the puck, you can’t get it away from them. I don’t think I’ve seen Emerson knocked off the puck once and I can’t remember ever seeing Jack get knocked down on a body check. It helps them make plays that no one else can make.”
What’s most impressive about the way Costanzo and Marshall and lighting up the scoreboard? They are doing it playing on different lines.
Most teams with that kind of star power stack them on one line to create a juggernaut of a line. But Costanzo and Marshall have played so well Geary can split them up. He also has the depth to pull off such a move with standout forwards Brett Cunningham, Colby Jewell, Jack Delaney and Joseph Orlando’s, play being a big reason why the Fishermen can form two unstoppable lines.
Still, two players putting up those kind of numbers on two different lines is exceedingly rare.
“That’s been a unique advantage for us this season, it’s impossible for coaches to match up and key in on one line,” Geary said. “They do see time on the power play together and they have been dynamic. But it helps that Emerson and Cunningham have great chemistry out there, the same with Costanzo, Delaney and Jewell.”
The state tournament is up next, where Gloucester will be looking to add to its outstanding regular season with a deep tournament run. Whoever the opponent one thing is for sure, finding a way to contain Gloucester’s historic scoring tandem will be priority number one.
Gloucester hockey all time single-season scoring tandems
Players (year);Combined Points
1. Mikko Saarni and Darrell Seppala (1994-95);190
2. Jason Harrington and Mario Orlando (1995-96);116
3. Darrell Seppala and Mario Orlando (1993-94);113
4. Emerson Marshall and Jack Costanzo (2021-22);112
5. Paul Muniz and Rob Parsons (1997-98);105
6. Mario Orlando and Jason Harrington (1994-95);102
Gloucester hockey all time scoring leaders
Player (years);Points
1. Mario Orlando (1992-96);221
2. Darrell Seppala (1991-95);215
3. Jack Costanzo (2018-22);163
4. Paul Muniz (1995-98);161
5. Jason Harrington (1992-96);135
Gloucester hockey all time single season scoring leaders
Player (year);points
1. Mikko Saarni (1994-95);98
2. Darrell Seppala (1994-95);92
3. Paul Muniz (1997-98);66
4. Jason Harrington (1995-96);62
5. Emerson Marshall (2021-22);60