Gloucester head field hockey coach Lauren Riley Gove let out a big exhale following Wednesday's Division 3 Round of 16 game against Medfield.
The third-seeded Fishermen were given all they could handle by an upset-minded No. 14 seed, but they were able to hold on for a 2-1 win thanks to a strong effort on both ends of the field.
"That was a dog fight," Riley Gove said. "(Medfield) was a fantastic team, they were aggressive and they came to play. But we came to play too and I'm so proud of the girls for pulling out this win. It wasn't easy but we earned it."
With the win Gloucester moves to 16-1-3 on the season and will host No. 6 Newburyport (15-3-2) in the Division 3 Quarterfinals back at Newell Stadium on Friday (2 p.m.).
Corner chances were the difference in the Round of 16 contest. The Warriors had an 8-7 edge in corner tries but Gloucester was able to execute better on both ends of the field scoring twice on corner tries and defending all eight chances including a final Warriors corner with no time left on the clock.
"Our defense was lethal tonight defending those corners," Riley Gove said. "We work on those all the time and have those girls in those positions for a reason. And when we had our chances on the other end everyone was in the right position and our passing was on point as always. We needed to be strong on both ends of the field tonight and we were."
The Fishermen were efficient with their chances in the first half, taking a 2-0 lead into halftime. But the Warriors (9-9-2) came out with the necessary desperation a team needs with its season on the line in the second half.
It took 2:52 into the third for Medfield to get back in the game with Mikayla Malmquist finding the back of the, knocking home the rebound to cut the Gloucester lead to 2-1.
It was back-and-forth for the next 27 minutes with both teams moving the ball into the opposing circle. Medfield picked up the urgency in the fourth and controlled the action, but the Gloucester defense held strong. Led by Joie Cody and Anna Hafey on the back line along with Bella Goulart, Lexi Carollo and Isabella Forbes at the defensive midfield spots, the Fishermen were able to limit Medfield's quality chances. When the Warriors did get a good look, goalie Keagan Jewell (seven saves) was there to make some clutch stops with the game on the line.
Medfield had one final corner with the clock at zero, but the Gloucester defense was again in the right place and Medfield knocked it out of bounds to end the game. The Fishermen were also able to fight off a pair of penalties and played down a player for nearly five minutes in a one-goal game in the fourth quarter.
"We knew they were going to come out firing in the second half and they got us off our game a little bit," Riley Gove said. "We got into the habit of just hitting the ball away. But we got back on our game when it mattered and we were able to hold them off."
After a back-and-forth first quarter where the Warriors came flying out of the gates and the Fishermen controlled the final 10 minutes, the Fishermen struck first at 1:06 of the second quarter. On a corner chance, Lily Pregent scored on a shot from the top of the circle on a pass from Ari Scola for a 1-0 Gloucester lead. Eight-and-a-half minutes later Gloucester added to the lead with what turned out to be the game winner off another corner chance. Anna Cinelli won the battle for the ball in close on an Abby Lowthers entry pass from the left wing and knocked it home for a 2-0 advantage.