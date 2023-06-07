For the fifth season in a row, the Manchester Essex girls lacrosse team is one of the final eight teams remaining in its division.
The No. 5 Hornets rolled into the Division 4 Quarterfinals on Wednesday with a 14-5 shellacking of No. 12 Tahanto at Hyland Field in the Round of 16.
With the win, Manchester Essex awaits the winner of tomorrow’s Round of 16 contest between No. 4 Nantucket and No. 20 Watertown. Date, time and location is still TBA. If Nantucket wins the Hornets will hit the road, if Watertown wins the Hornets will host the quarterfinal.
Manchester Essex (13-7) started strong with Sylvie McCavanagh and Mechi O’Neil scoring in the opening two minutes for a 2-0 lead.
Tahanto would rally to tie it up at 2-2, but it was all Manchester Essex from there.
The Hornets finished up the half with five straight goals to open up a 7-2 lead at the break. Tahanto cut the deficit to 8-4 early in the second half, but Manchester Essex answered with six of the final seven goals for the 14-5 win.
O’Neil and Paige Garlitz led the offensive attack with three goals each. McCavanagh, Ella Chafe and Abby Kent chipped in two goals each while Lucy O’FLynn and Hadley Levendusky each had a goal.
Brigid Carvovillano made eight saves in net.