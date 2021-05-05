END OF AN ERA: Olson retires after more than four decades as Gloucester LIttle League coach

It is truly the end of an era for Gloucester Little League, an era that spanned more than four decades and saw hundreds of kids learn and fine tune their baseball skills.
Long time league manager Lisa Olson, a well-known face around local baseball fields who has coached the Pirates in Gloucester Little League since the 1970s, has officially retired from coaching Little League baseball.
For 43 years Olson skippered games at Boudreau, Wilson and later Rogers fields, years she will always remember positively.
"It was the best time of my life," said the 64-year-old Olson, who started coaching in her early 20s. "It was just the right time to take a step back and enjoy the game. My grandkids are playing softball and I'd love to help out with them. But I still love baseball and you will still see me down the field cheering the kids on."
Olson says her love for the game of baseball began as a kid and from the time she was 8 she was always on a local ball field enjoying the game in some capacity.
In her career, she has managed the Pirates to a Gloucester Little League championship in five different decades, the '70s, '80s, '90s, 2000s and 2010s with the first coming in 1979 and the last in 2012, the second of two league titles in a row. She has also walked in more than 50 Gloucester Little League parades, the first coming in 1965.
Through that time, during which the Pirates uniforms evolved from the old flannel shirts of the '70s to the current black jerseys with the yellow trim, she also got to manage her son, Erik, who later went on to help her coach, and granddaughter Kiara.
She even coached current Gloucester High varsity baseball coach Rory Gentile in the early 2000s.
Olson was also quick to credit assistant coach Billy Tebo, who has been with the Pirates for 25 years.
According to Olson, it was the love of the game and the family atmosphere of the sport that saw her stick with it for so long.
"I was pretty much born on a baseball field and I've loved the game since I was a little kid," Olson said. "I just had so much fun with it, especially in the '80s and '90s. We had the same kids for three or four years and it was such a family atmosphere. It was always great seeing the kids grow up and even coaching some of their kids later on."
While Olson and the Pirates always had lots of fun, she can teach the game like no other. Her Pirates teams had the reputation for always being prepared, fundamentally sound and playing the game the right way.
Olson knows the right moves for every situation in the game, and that rubbed off on her team, whether it was by way of a perfectly executed squeeze bunt to get a run home, correctly recognizing the situation on a play on the field or a hard fought at-bat, she knew how to get the most out of the kids in every situation.
"I coached a lot of talented players who were fun to coach," Olson said. "But I really loved seeing those kids that work so hard at it and finally get their first hit or lay down a perfect bunt in the right scenario. I just enjoyed seeing them grow as baseball players."
She was also quick to lighten up the mood with some fun tactics. In the early 2010s, the Pirates were underdogs in the playoffs, needing to beat the Cardinals twice to take the title. Earlier in the season, Cardinals pitchers had their number.
So Olson gathered the team around the cement block where the bleachers used to stand at Boudreau Field and laid all of the team's bats around a small fire, praying to the baseball gods for their bats to come alive. The next two games, the Pirates scored five runs in the first inning and won the championship.
"It was hysterical, it was all the kids talked about after coming back to win the championship," Olson said. "I know the kids thought it worked but they put some good swings on the ball in those games. It was a really fun moment."
The league certainly won't be the same without Olson managing, but one thing's for sure, her time coaching Gloucester Little League will leave a lasting impact for a long time to come.