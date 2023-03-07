HOLBROOK — Gloucester head boys basketball coach could not fault his team’s effort in Tuesday’s Division 3 Round of 16 contest at Cardinal Spellman
The 20th-seeded Fishermen gave the 4th-seeded Cardinals all they could handle early on despite a noticeable size disadvantage. But in the end, Spellman’s size advantage ended up being too much as the home team wore down the Fishermen late en route to a 63-47 win at Holbrook High School.
“This one stings in the moment, but I am so proud of the way this team battled,” Philpott said. “Everyone hustled defensively and fought until the end but hats of to Spellman, they have a lot of size and that eventually wore us down late.”
The Fishermen (12-11) found success on both ends of the floor early with Nate Montagnino dominating in the paint with 16 of his 24 points in the first half. Complemented by Adam Borowick (11-points), Gloucester had Spellman on upset alert early going up 18-10 after one and 29-26 at the half.
“We came out with great execution,” Philpott said. “We moved the ball well, we got Nate going and executed on defense, all the things we needed to do to be right in it.”
In the second half, however, Cardinal Spellman (18-4) picked up the defensive intensity and opened up the second half on a 10-2 run to take a 36-31 lead. That lead continued to grow to as much as nine before heading into the fourth up 45-37.
The Cardinals continued to impose their will in the fourth with big man Marvin Petit-Frere coming off the bench to score 15 of his 17 points in the final frame. Spellman got up by as much as 19 in the eventual 63-47 win.
“(Spellman) really turned the game in their favor in the third,” Philpott said. “We had a few uncharacteristic turnovers that got them easy baskets in transition. Then they went big on us in the fourth which caused a lot of trouble.”
Luke McSharry had 14 for the Cardinals with Jayden Exalus scoring 13 and eclipsing 1,000 career points with a third quarter bucket.
Philpott was quick to credit his team for the season as a whole. While there were ups and downs Gloucester competed against all comers and won two tournament games for just the third time in program history while making just the program’s third ever appearance in the state’s final 16.
“The seniors really led this team all year and turned it into a successful season,” Philpott said. “Hopefully the young guys can learn from this and moving forward we can continue to establish ourselves as a team that is going to compete not just in the NEC but at the state level too.”
Division 3 Round of 16No. 4 Cardinal Spellman 64, No. 20 Gloucester 47at Holbrook High School
Gloucester 18 11 8 10 47
Cardinal Spellman 10 16 19 18 63
G: Nate Montagnino 7-10-24, Adam Borowick 5-0-11, Brady Sullivan 2-0-6, Charles Amero 1-1-4, Ashton Davis 1-0-2.
CS: Marvin Petit-Frere 8-1-17, Luke McSharry 7-0-14, Jaydan Exalus 4-5-13, Matt O’Donnell 4-0-8, Kristian Simpson 3-0-7, Umarei Murray 1-0-3.
3-Pointers: G, Sullivan 2, Borowick, Amero; CS, Simpson, Murray.
Halftime: 29-26 Gloucester.
Records: G, 12-11; CS, 18-4.