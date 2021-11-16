WATERTOWN— The Manchester Essex field hockey team ran into a buzz saw on Tuesday in the Division 4 Semifinals in the form of Uxbridge.
The third-seeded Spartans took it to the No. 2 Hornets from the opening whistle, showing off superior speed up and down the field and a knack for finding the back of the net en route to a 6-0 win at Victory Field.
With the loss, Manchester Essex finishes up the regular season at 16-5-1 while Uxbridge will take on No. 4 Ipswich in the Division 4 State Finals. Ipswich beat No. 1 Monmoy in Tuesday’s other semifinal, 3-2 in a shootout.
“This one stings but that was a great team we played,” Manchester Essex head coach Courtney Brown said. “I’m really proud of the girls for the season they had, we just got beaten by a really good team tonight. We will use this to fuel us next year. Despite our history we would like to see Ipswich win this one for the Cape Ann League.”
The Spartans, who remain unbeaten on the season at 19-0-2, had the Hornets back on their heels right from the start. Their speed on the wings gave Manchester Essex problems all night. When the Hornets did possess the ball Uxbridge was quick in pursuit and strong on the ball, making it tough for them to get past the midfield.
“Their speed was tough to deal with, we weren’t expecting that kind of fire,” Brown said. “Every player on their team worked really hard and outworked us tonight. That rarely happens to us.”
At the end of the night, Uxbridge held a 18-3 edge in shots on goal and a 16-2 advantage in corner chances, forcing Manchester Essex to be on the defensive.
The Spartans opened the scoring just over six minutes in when Ellie Bouchard scored on a scrum on front off a pass from Chloe Kaeller to make it 1-0.
Four minutes later, the Spartans were awarded a penalty stroke after a Manchester Essex back played the ball off the goal line with her foot to stop it from going in. Amelia Blood buried the chance to make it 2-0 after one.
Uxbridge continued to control the action from there as Kendall Gilmore put home a Kaeller pass to make it 3-0 at the break.
“They were so quick with the ball and we couldn’t generate any chances in their circle,” Brown said. “We tried the opportunities just weren’t there for us. We tried to regroup at halftime but it was too late.”
Bouchard and Kaeller again found the back of the net in the third and Kaeller again scored in the fourth to cap the scoring at 6-0.
Despite the tough result, Brown was quick to credit her team for the season it had. The Hornets look to be back playing deep in the tournament next year as they have no seniors on the 2021 roster.
“To make it this far with no seniors is so impressive,” Brown said. “It hurts now but this will be motivation for the future. We will be back and hungry for next season.”