Three rounds into the MIAA State Hockey and Basketball Tournaments, only the elite teams remain as every team alive in both sports has won at least two postseason games to get to this point.
As the State Quarterfinals get started, both Gloucester boys hockey and Manchester Essex boys basketball have proven to be among the best-of-the best in their respective divisions.
The second-seeded Fishermen (18-4) will host No. 7 Norwood (19-2-1) on Friday at Talbot Rink (8 p.m.) in the Division 2 Quarterfinals. Tickets for the game are already sold out.
No. 12 Manchester Essex (18-4) will make a 120-mile trip to No. 4 Wahconah Regional (16-6) on Saturday (5:30 p.m.).
A trip to the State Semifinals, where the tournament shifts to neutral site games, is on the line for both squads. Here’s a look at what both teams are in for.
FISHERMEN FACING SENIOR LADEN MUSTANGS SQUAD
Gloucester will be welcoming an experienced and highly successful Norwood squad to Talbot Rink that has 12 seniors. This will be the first ever meeting between the two programs.
“We obviously don’t know a lot about them but from what I’ve seen I know they’re a gritty, hard working team,” Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. “They play at least three lines. Anyone with that many wins certainly has our respect.”
Norwood barely survived a Second Round scare from No. 10 Newburyport, tying the game with 21 seconds to go in regulation and eventually winning, 3-2 in double overtime. Junior Kevin Broderick scored twice in regulation with junior Sean Dittmeier notching the game winner. Norwood controlled the action for most of its Second Round win with a 51-22 advantage in shots on goal.
The Mustangs handled Westborough, 4-1 in a First Round triumph.
In addition to Broderick and Dittmeier, Gloucester will have to respect several other talented players including senior captains Myles Kidd and Bryan Metayer at forward and senior captains Kyler Leger and George Tolman anchoring the defense.
The Mustangs have been a standout defensive team this season, allowing only 33 goals over 22 games this season, 1.5 goals per game. Offensively they are averaging four goals per game.
It will be a bit of a contrast in styles on Friday night as Gloucester had scored more goals than any team in Division 2 this season, averaging just under six goals per game. The Fishermen have scored 14 times in two playoff wins, an 8-1 shellacking of Haverhill in the First Round and a 6-4 nail-biter over Marblehead in the Second Round.
The key for Norwood, of course, will be trying to slow down Gloucester’s top two lines. The line of Jack Costanzo, Colby Jewell and Jack Delaney along with the trio of Emerson Marshall, Brett Cunningham and Joseph Orlando have combined to score all but one of Gloucester’s goals this season and that goal was assisted by Marshall, who was on the ice playing defense at the time. Marshall has nine points in two playoff games, Cunningham has seven and both Jewell and Costanzo have six.
“We just want to play our game and leave it all on the ice,” Geary said. “May the best team win.”
Gloucester is making its first appearance in the third round of the State Tournament since it reached the Division 2 North Semifinals in 2015-16, falling the Lincoln-Sudbury in that round. This is only the second appearance in the third round of the tournament since the team reached Round 3 back in 2006-07.
Friday’s winner advances to the State Semifinals against the winner of Friday’s Quarterfinal game between No. 3 Canton and No. 6 Walople. No. 1 Tewkbury meets No. 9 Silver Lake and No. 4 Masconomet takes on No. 5 Duxbury on the other side of the bracket, both games are on Friday night.
HORNETS FACING LONG ROAD TRIP
Manchester Essex will be driving the length of the state on Saturday afternoon to reach Wahconah Regional High School in Dalton for its Quarterfinal tilt.
Following a three-hour bus ride to Dalton, which is one town over from the New York border, the No. 12 Hornets will have to take on one heck of a basketball team. The fourth-seeded Warriors have a deep starting lineup with several talented scorers that Manchester Essex will need to contend with.
Brody Calvert is the Warrior’s leading scorer and hes led them in each of their two State Tournament wins, a 65-52 win over No. 29 Whitinsville Christian in the First Round and an 83-67 win over No. 20 West Bridgewater in the Second Round with 26 and 22 points respectively.
Jesse Champman had a 20-point night in the First Round win and Pat McLaughlin had a 20-point night in the Second Round win. That gives Manchester Essex three high end scorers it will need to keep track of.
While Wahconah has been strong on the offensive end of the floor this postseason, Manchester Essex has gotten the job done with a dominant defense.
The Hornets, who will be the road team for the second straight round despite a superior won-loss record, used a stingy man-to-man defense to dominate No. 21 Whittier Tech, 65-39 in Round 1. They then switched to a 2-3 zone to stymie No. 5 Cathedral, 47-44 in Tuesday’s Second Round win. Cade Furse and Brennan Twombly have scored in double figures for the Hornets in both wins while A.J. Pallazola knocked down the game-winning basket, a three-point play with under two minutes left to beat Cathedral. Patrick Cronin has also played well on both ends of the floor for the Hornets in their tournament run.
The Hornets have allowed only 83 points in two playoff games while Wahconah scored 83 points in its last game. Something has to give.
Saturday’s winner advances to the Division 4 Semifinals against the winner of Friday’s Quarterfinal between No. 1 Randolph and No. 9 Wareham. No. 2 Springfield International takes on No. 23 Snowden and No. 3 Burke plays No. 6 St. Joseph’s Prep in quarterfinal action on the other side of the bracket.