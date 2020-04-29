Exemplary Performer

Marcus Montagnino has made quite a name for himself during his basketball career at Gloucester High School.
The senior finished up his career as the third leading scorer in program history with 1,293 points, he's one of six GHS boys to reach 1,000 career points and he's a two-time All Conference selection and 2019 Northeastern Conference South MVP.
As it turns out, his play on the court is not the only thing that's exemplary, his attitude on the court is as well.
This week Montagnino was honored by the Board of Basketball Officials in the Northeast Region as the International Association of Approved Basketball Official's Board 130 (Northeast Region) Ed "Gint" Middleton Award. The award, which is given out annually and named after the Gloucester native who was a longtime basketball referee at many different levels, is presented to the top performer in the area that also exhibits great sportsmanship in the view of the game officials.
"He is a ‘lead by example’ guy and he's very humble," Gloucester head coach Khris Silveria said. "He's always willing to do whatever the team needs him to do."
Montagnino is a quiet leader who let's his play do the talking, and he is also an incredibly difficult player to officiate, which is a reason why local referees appreciate his demeanor.
As an elite post player who has length (6-foot-5) and the strength to go with it, Montagnino is a physical presence on both ends of the floor. That also means that defensive players have to be very physical with him or else he will eat them alive; and they are every trip down the floor. But if Montagnino doesn't get the call, or feels like a foul has been let go, he immediately puts it behind him and moves on to the next play, continuing to play with the same laser focus.
"He's an excellent post player and because he's so big and strong he gets fouled a lot without calls, which comes with that style of play," said Silveria, who knows from experience as a post player in his day. "He is really great at keeping his emotions in check and he's always respectful. I think the officials appreciate that and he's the same way with his teammates."
On the floor, Montagnino has been one of Gloucester's top players in three straight trips to the state tournament, and his game has evolved every step of the way.
As a freshman and sophomore, he was a wing player that could shoot from the outside and use his length to get shots over defenders. But as a junior and senior, he put on some muscle and took his game to the next level by adding an elite post game to his repertoire.
He was impossible to slow down in the paint as his combination of strength and slick post moves saw him score just under 20 points and grab over 10 rebounds as a junior en route to the NEC South MVP Award. As a senior, he added more strength and polish to his game, which saw him score over 22 points per game while pulling in around 15 rebounds a night, leading Gloucester in both categories.
He was Gloucester's leading scorer in each of the last two seasons and the program won a state tournament game two seasons in a row for the first time in program history, matching the deepest tournament run in program history with a trip to the sectional semifinals in 2019.
"He's everything you want in a player," Silveria said of his captain during the 2020 season. "He's a complete player on both ends of the floor, he produces in big games and he's a leader. He may not be the most vocal kid, but the way he plays and carries himself with his teammates shows leadership."