Michelle Allen
Rockport soccer
Allen has been a rock on the Vikings defense for years and the senior had another impressive season this fall. At sweeper, Allen is the team’s last line of defense and she thrives in that role. Her lateral speed and decision making ability saw her earn Cape Ann League All-Star honors multiple times in her high school career as she regularly handles the opponent’s best offensive player.
Sarah Baker
Manchester Essex soccer
A well rounded midfielder, the senior captain helped out Manchester Essex in a variety of ways this fall. Her speed and ball skills make the CAL All-Star a two-way threat as she can facilitate from the midfield offensively and is also a key defensive presence for the Hornets that can transition the team from defense to offense. She also stepped in and played keeper late in the season due to injuries and performed admirably.
Sydney Bouchie
Rockport field hockey
The athletic sophomore was Rockport’s most well rounded player this fall and earned a spot on the CAL All-Star team. Bouchie’s stick skills made her a valuable two-way player as she has the complementary speed to get through defenses and the instincts to play standout defense as well. She was also a valuable facilitator for the Viking’s offense.
Aria Caputo
Gloucester field hockey
The junior captain was a jack of all trades player for the Fishermen this fall and one of the most productive playing multiple layers on the field. A converted defenseman, Caputo thrived in the midfield en route to a first team All Northeastern Conference selection. She can create offense with her passing and ball handling ability and is also a standout defending the circle.
Amelia Donnelan Valade
Manchester Essex soccer
The Hornets had a stingy defense this fall and Donnelan Valade’s play on the back line was a big reason why. The senior and CAL All-Star excelled this fall handling many high powered offenses in the CAL as the team’s standout defense was a big reason it was able to qualify for the State Tournament his fall.
Clara Emerson
Gloucester cross country
The freshman had a breakout season for the Fishermen this fall, earning a spot in the Division 2 All-State Meet. Emerson was Gloucester’s top finisher in every meet this season, earning NEC All-Star honors and turning in a top-40 finish at the Division 2B State Meet to grab an individual slot at the All-State meet.
Paige Garlitz
Manchester Essex field hockey
The junior was a standout in goal for the Hornets and one of the toughest goalies to score on in the CAL. The league All-Star had 12 shutouts on the season, three of them in the Division 4 State Tournament, and a 1.00 goals against average. Her quickness and positional awareness saw her make stops on even the most difficult shots to handle this fall.
Darcy Muller
Gloucester soccer
The senior captains blazing speed and finishing ability made her the team’s lone All Conference selection this fall. Her 11 goals led the team as she was impossible to slow down once she got a step on the defense and was one of the NEC Lynch Division’s most talented offensive players. She did all of this while fighting through constant double teams from the opposing defense.
Chiara O’Connor
Gloucester field hockey
The senior captain was Gloucester’s anchor on defense as she made stops all over her side of the field. The NEC All-Star always seemed to be in the right place as she had the footwork to stay with talented scorers and the stick skills to easily clear balls out of the circle on corner chances or scoring opportunities from the opposition.
Caelie Patrick
Manchester Essex field hockey
One of the CAL’s most dynamic players, Patrick’s stick skills, speed and shot saw her lead the Hornets in goals this season with 11 and she was also among the team leaders in assists as well. Patrick is one of the team’s primary ball handlers thanks to her speed through the midfield and she is equally talented when it comes to shooting and passing, leaving defenses on their heels.
Kyle Schrock
Rockport soccer
An elite scorer, Shrock’s offensive prowess up top earned her first team All Cape Ann League honors this fall. The senior captain had a team-high eight goals on the season as her speed at the striker spot was a big problem for opposing defenses. She also has a knack for finishing in close, especially on the rush. Her offensive skills helped Rockport reach the tournament for the first time in program history.
Abby Stauffer
Gloucester soccer
The sophomore had a breakout season in the Gloucester midfield this fall as her well rounded skill set earned her a spot on the NEC All-Star team. Stauffer was the team’s leading scorer with eight goals to go along with a team-high seven assists on the season. She has a dangerous shot from anywhere in the box and is just as effective dishing off to a teammate to create a scoring chance.
Whitney Turner
Manchester Essex cross country
Turner led a very young Manchester Essex girls cross country team this fall. Only a freshman, Turner was a consistent commodity in the Cape Ann League and turned in one of her best performances of the season at the right time, earning a spot in the All-State Meet after an 11th place finish at the Division 3B State Meet.
Kylie Wheat
Rockport soccer
The senior was one of Rockport’s most well rounded players as she was constantly making plays from the wing midfield spot. Wheat’s six goals were second on the team and she was also one of the team’s most productive play makers. Wheat could shoot from distance and in close and she also has the speed to make plays on the rush from the wing.