Aidan Almeida
Gloucester soccer
The senior captain was one of Gloucester’s most versatile and valuable players this season, earning a spot on the Northeastern Conference All-Star team. From the center midfield spot Almeida excelled in both offensive and defensive roles thanks to his ball skills and instincts. His 13 assists were second on the Fishermen and he also had seven goals to go with it. Whatever role Almeida needed to play on any given game he could play it and play it well.
Sam Athanas
Manchester Essex golf
The Hornets were a young team this fall but Athanas was one of the most consistent performers in the Cape Ann League. His all around game saw him earn a spot on the CAL All-Star team and he was Manchester Essex’s top scorer this season. Athanas capped his season off in impressive fashion but earning a spot in the Division 3 State Tournament as an individual.
Jack Cahill
Rockport golf
The Vikings won the CAL Baker Division for the second year in a row behind a stacked top of the lineup, where Jack Cahill was one of the team’s top scorers match in and match out. A highly consistent player from the fairway, Cahill rarely makes mistakes and frequently turns in high scores in the Stabelford System. The All CAL performer was the team’s top finisher at the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament.
Will Cahill
Rockport golf
Will Cahill, like his twin brother Jack, was another highly talented and consistent performer at the top of the lineup for the CAL Baker champs. Cahill is slick around the greens and in the fairways, rarely giving away strokes. The All CAL performer was Rockport’s top finisher in the Division 3 State Tournament and the top finisher from Cape Ann overall.
Jack Costanzo
Gloucester golf
The Fishermen turned in one of the best seasons in program history on the links and the senior captain was there leading the way at the No. 1 spot. Costanzo was an All League performer and the medalist at the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament, besting the field with a 79. Costanzo took on the opponent’s top golfer in every match and was still able to come away with regular victories.
Naderson Curtis
Manchester Essex soccer
One of the most talented offensive players in the area, Curtis grabbed the attention of the opposing defense no matter where the ball was on the field. Despite all that attention he was able to led the Hornets with 17 goals on the season and earn first team All Cape Ann League honors. Curtis’ combination of speed and shooting ability made him an unstoppable force in the CAL.
Caleb DeCoste
Gloucester football
A hard-nosed fullback and linebacker, DeCoste is at his best when taking contact on both sides of the football. The junior captain was Gloucester’s leading rusher this season with over 600 yards as his quick feet and tough running saw him average just under six yards per carry. He’s also a reliable tackler and physical presence from the inside linebacker spot on the defensive side of the ball.
Jack Delaney
Gloucester golf
The junior captain was Gloucester’s No. 2 golfer this season and an extremely consistent scorer no matter the course. Delaney’s well rounded game has no weaknesses as he was consistently chipping in big points for the team in match play format in the Northeastern Conference. He was also one of Gloucester’s top finishers in both the Division 3 North and Division 3 State Championship Tournament.
Colby Kelly
Rockport soccer
A dynamic scorer, Kelly was always a threat to find the back of the net any time the ball was near his foot. The senior captain and All CAL performer led the Vikings with 11 goals on the season. His speed up top was tough to deal with and he can also make plays from the wing as he has a great cross. Kelly was Rockport’s top offensive player and scored consistently despite constant double-teams.
Finn O’Hara
Manchester Essex cross country
O’Hara won every meet he competed in during the dual meet season and was named the CAL Baker Division’s Runner of the Year. O’Hara also got it done at the state level as he led Manchester Essex at the Division 3B State Meet, helping his team qualify for the All-State Meet. At the All-State Meet he was the Hornet’s top performer, placing 27th.
A.J. Pallazola
Manchester Essex football
The senior captain was one of the area’s most potent offensive players and a standout on the defensive side as well. Pallazola eclipsed 700 yards receiving this fall and 11 receiving touchdowns to go along with three returns, an interception return, two rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass. His speed and quickness made him dangerous running any route. Defensively he was a lockdown corner and one of the team’s best tacklers.
Jack Patten
Gloucester soccer
A rock on the Gloucester defense since his freshman season, Patten continued to be one of the most consistent performers in the NEC and was named All League. Patten could play multiple defensive positions and he was dominant all over the back line thanks to his quickness and top end speed. He is also a dangerous dead ball striker that can score or create chances from long distances.
Nick Poulin
Gloucester cross country
The Gloucester boys cross country team reached the All-State Meet for the first time since 2014, and Poulin’s elite performances in big meets was a big reason why. The senior was a first team All NEC runner thanks to a sixth place finish at the NEC Meet. He followed it up with a fourth place finish at the Division 2B State Meet and an 11th place finish at the All-State Meet.
Beren Schmidt
Manchester Essex soccer
The Hornet’s senior captain was an elite facilitator from the center midfield spot and led the team in assists this season. The CAL All-Star plays a two-way game and is a valuable transition player, getting the Hornets started in their offensive sets while chipping in on defense as well. Schmidt’s ball handling skills have opened up countless opportunities for him and his teammates to score.
Bowen Slingluff
Rockport golf
Another senior at the top of the Rockport lineup that helped lead to the team to one of the best two-year stretches in program history. Slingluff is a master around the greens and a consistent, veteran performer that was always scoring in the 20’s or 30’s in the Stabelford System used in the CAL. Slingluff also performed well in the state tournaments, helping Rockport qualify for the Division 3 State Championship.
Luke Smith
Manchester Essex football
A physical presence on both sides of the ball, Smith’s two-way game earned him a spot on the Commonwealth Conference All-Star team. Smith led the team in rushing this fall, grinding out tough yards in between the tackles from his fullback spot. He was also a tackling machine at the middle linebacker spot, making it tough for opponents to run anywhere in the middle of the field.
Max Sperry
Gloucester soccer
The senior captain and goal keeper put up big numbers this fall in helping Gloucester win the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division. Sperry controls games from the back and also has cat-like reflexes to keep goals out of the back of his net. The senior allowed less than one goal per game this fall and also had 12 shutouts, making Gloucester one of the NEC’s most difficult teams to score on.
Bryan Swain
Gloucester football
The junior had a breakout season on both lines for the Fishermen as his toughness and versatility made him one of the team’s most valuable players. Swain played well on the offensive line, seeing time at both guard and both tackle spots this season as he could block at the point of attack and get out into space. Defensively, he was consistently creating penetration on the line at both end and tackle.
Brennan Twombly
Manchester Essex football
The junior quarterback thrived in his first year as the Hornet’s starting signal caller. Twombly’s big arm and decision making ability saw him throw for 1,375 yards and 20 touchdowns. The CAC All-Star could make plays down the field with his arm and also pick teams apart with the short stuff when needed. He was also a hard-hitting defensive back and a sure tackler on the other side of the ball.
Nick White
Gloucester golf
The Fishermen were incredibly deep this season and White’s play at the No. 3 spot in the lineup helped them feast on teams that could not keep up with the depth. White was a threat to be the team’s top performer in any given match and earned NEC All-Star honors. He was Gloucester’s second highest finisher, placing in the top 5.