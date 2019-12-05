Fall Co-MVP: Kellen Furse, Manchester Essex soccer: Furse was Manchester Essex's best player in one of the best seasons in program history. The senior captain and midfielder was a marked man this season with the defense all over him every game, but that didn't stop Furse from putting up big numbers and making an impact on every game. Thanks to his all around skill set, nose for the goal and soccer I.Q., Furse was the Cape Ann League Baker Division MVP and rated the No. 1 player in the entire CAL. He was also the first Hornet to earn All New England honors. In his high school career, Furse played in the Division 4 North Final three times and won four CAL titles.
Fall Co-MVP: Anthony Suazo, Gloucester soccer: One of the most dynamic players in Eastern Mass., Suazo lit up the scoreboard like no player has done before at Gloucester High School. His 26 goals this season are the most in a single season in program history. Suazo's speed and finishing skills punished opposing defenses all season, but his production goes much further than that. He is also incredibly accurate on crosses from the wing and he also played some defensive midfield to help preserve leads. This fall, Suazo was named the Northeastern Conference MVP for the second season in a row and competed in the Eastern Mass. All-Star game.
Kai Carroll, Manchester Essex soccer: A crafty back, Carroll is an all around player that can make plays from all over the field. Not only is he a lock down defender from his center back spot, he excels in Manchester Essex's possession based attack. The sophomore and Cape Ann League All-Star is also a talented offensive player. His speed lets him get in on the action when the Hornets are transitioning and he has some of the best dead ball strikes in the Cape Ann League, which almost always lead to scoring chances.
Andrew Coelho, Gloucester soccer: Coelho had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2019 as he showed off some serious offensive skill. A wing midfielder, Coelho was second on Gloucester in scoring as he is as complete an offensive player as you'll see. He has speed up and down the field, great crosses, a deadly shot from inside the box and the ball skills to take on any defender one-on-one. Coelho is already a first team All Northeastern Conference selection in his second season of varsity soccer.
Jack Costanzo, Gloucester golf: Costanzo finished up the 2019 season in a big way as the sophomore rose up the ranks and became one of Gloucester's most reliable performers this fall. Costanzo was at his best in the biggest matches of the season. In the Northeastern Conference Open he finished second in the entire NEC to earn a spot on the All Conference team. He was also a reliable point-scorer for the team during the regular season.
Naderson Curtis, Manchester Essex soccer: A highly talented finisher, the sophomore made a name for himself this fall as one of the top scorers in the Cape Ann League. A first team All CAL selection, Curtis has the physical skills and a cerebral approach to the game which makes him extremely difficult to slow down. He has blazing speed to get past defenders on through balls but he can also shoot from distance and has a nose for the goal on set pieces.
Henry Doane, Manchester Essex football: The Hornets were Division 7 North finalists this fall thanks to a physical style of play that saw then grind down opponents, and Doane was one of the team's most physical players. As a guard, Doane could push around bigger defenders inside, but he also had the athleticism to pull around the edge and get to the next level. That strength and athleticism also came in handy on the defensive side of the field, where he could create penetration and chase down ball carriers.
Jake Engel, Rockport golf: The junior was a model of consistency for the Vikings on the links this fall and he was named the Cape Ann League Baker Division's Golfer of the Year and a first team All League selection. A straight hitter with a masterful short game, Engel helped lead Rockport to the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament for the second season in a row. He was Rockport's top scorer in both the sectionals and the Cape Ann League Open.
Andrew Guelli, Rockport soccer: The senior's finishing ability was just what Rockport was lacking in the previous two seasons and helped take the team to the next level, reaching the sectional semifinals for the first time since 2012. Guelli scored more goals than all but two players in the entire CAL Baker Division and was a first team All League selection as a result. He always seemed to be in the right place at the right time and rarely missed when he got an opportunity in close, and he got those chances often thanks to his athleticism.
Will Kenney, Manchester Essex cross country: The junior continued to be one of the most talented runners on the North Shore this fall as he was the Hornet's top finisher in every race he competed in. Kenney turned in a second place finish at the Frank Kelley Invitational, a state meet that features some of the best runners from all over the state. He followed that up with a sixth place finish at the Cape Ann League Meet later in the season.
Austin Matus, Rockport soccer: A standout defender, Matus thrived as Rockport's last line of defense at sweeper. The junior already has four years of varsity experience under his belt, and this fall he established himself as an elite performer in one of the deepest leagues in Eastern Mass. His speed and ball skills made him touch to crack on the defensive side of the field and he was also strong on dead ball strikes. His throw-ins from the sideline were next level strong as they played almost like a free kick, which was a huge advantage for the Vikings.
Tristan Nowak, Manchester Essex football: A receiver in a run heavy offense like the Wing-T is not supposed to put up gaudy numbers, but Nowak did so anyways. The senior captain, who has led Manchester Essex in receiving in each of the last two seasons, hauled in 31 passes for 613 yards and eight touchdown receptions. Manchester Essex's leading receiver this decade beat defenders with stellar route running ability and breakaway speed. He was also a strong blocker on the edge and a strong defensive back.
Jack Patten, Gloucester soccer: Although he was a sophomore, head coach Armando Marnoto put Patten on the opponent's most talented offensive player each and every game, and the results were a success. Gloucester's defense improved mightily in the second half of the season, and Patten was a consistent commodity every step of the way as his speed and ability to disrupt the ball earned him a spot on the Northeastern Conference All-Star team.
Adam Ramsden, Rockport soccer: The Vikings relied on Ramsden to do a lot as a defensive midfielder in the middle of Rockport's shape, and he always produced. While the Cape Ann League All-Star isn't going to put up eye popping stats, he is going to do just about everything else. The Viking's possession based game started with him as he started their transition from offense to defense and was a big reason why Rockport was so tough to score upon this season.
Ben Renales, Gloucester football: The senior captain was a two-way standout at tight end and defensive end and consistently produced every week. Renales led Gloucester in receiving for the second time in a row this season with 230 yards and a team best 18 receptions and is the program's leading receiver this decade. He is also a great blocker and one of Gloucester's top defensive players at the outside linebacker position.
Ian Taliaferro, Manchester Essex golf: The senior was Manchester Essex's No.1 performer in a year where it took home its first Cape Ann League Baker Division title since 2013. Taliaferro led the Hornets to a sixth place finish at the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament by turning in a top-15 finish. His consistent scoring in a tough Cape Ann League saw him named first team All Cape Ann League status.
