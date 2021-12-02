Fall Sports MVP
Amy Vitopylova
Manchester Essex field hockey
The Manchester Essex field hockey ventured all the way to the Division 4 Semifinals this fall and the junior captain and midfielder was at the forefront of the team’s success. Vytopilova’s all around skill set was unmatched in the Cape Ann League this fall as she was named the Baker Division’s Player of the Year. Vytopilova’s strength with the ball on her stick is second to none as she is the Hornet’s main facilitator that gets the team into its offensive sets. She has the speed to weave through the opposing defense and is one of the team’s most talented passers, which is frequently on display in the open field and in the circle on corner chances. Vytopilova is also a big time defensive player as her skills in the midfield stop rushes from the opposing team before they can even get started. She is also lightning quick transitioning from offense to defense. Her well rounded skill set and elite play on both ends of the field make her the Gloucester Daily Times Fall Sports MVP.