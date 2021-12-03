Andrew Coelho
Gloucester soccer
Gloucester’s senior captain re-wrote the program’s record books this fall with the most prolific offensive season in program history. Coelho set a single-season record for most goals with 29 on the season and he also had 16 assists to go with it, making him one of the most talented and respected players in the NEC. The All Conference selection was simply impossible to slow down this fall as he thrived in multiple different spots on the field. His speed and shooting ability saw him score and set up many goals on the wing. He also has the ball skills and soccer I.Q. to facilitate games from the center midfield spot when called upon. Coelho’s ability to score every night against double and sometimes triple coverage in a tough conference makes him the Fall Sports MVP.