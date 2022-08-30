The 2022-23 high school sports season opened up this week with the Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex golf teams in regular season action. The fall will have a full start after Labor Day with local soccer, field hockey, cross country and football teams joining the mix.
Last fall, nine teams qualified for their respective State Tournaments with two cross country teams reaching the All State Meet. Since then, great players have graduated and more great players are cracking the starting lineup or getting a chance at a new role.
Here’s a look at the area’s top teams from a year ago and what they could bring to the table this fall.
GLOUCESTER
Boys cross country: The Fishermen reached the All-State Meet as a team last fall for the first time since 2014. While Gloucester’s No. 1 runner from a year ago is now competing at a Division 1 school, head coach Ali Mitchell also had a slew of talented youngsters that are returning to the fold this season. Gloucester returns three of the five runners that competed in the All-State Meet in 2021 so there is potential for another strong season. The Fishermen should be highly competitive in the NEC Lynch Division once again.
Field hockey: Gloucester field hockey is looking like a bounce-back candidate in 2021 despite the fact that the team reached the postseason. The Fishermen had their first losing season in nearly a decade last fall but it was a relatively inexperienced team that did not lack talent but played in a difficult NEC against veteran squads. Gloucester graduated just three players from last year’s squad and brings a wealth of experience to the table in 2022. Look for the Fishermen to run their streak of State Tournament appearances up to 10 seasons this fall and back among the elite in the NEC.
Golf: The defending Northeastern Conference Lynch and Division 3 North champions look reloaded in 2022. The Fishermen graduated just one starter from last year’s 16-1 season, that means seven regulars return to a stacked lineup. With so many experienced players back in the fold, including three NEC All-Stars, the Fishermen will be right in the mix as the favorite in the NEC Lynch and one of the teams with a chance to win at the sectionals. Depth was already a strength in 2021, now the team is a year older and they all have experience in big tournaments.
Boys soccer: Another defending Northeastern Conference Lynch champ, head coach Armando Marnoto’s squad was hit hard by graduation at all levels of the field but still has cornerstone players returning to the lineup. The Fishermen will have to replace multi-year varsity starters at every position, but that doesn’t mean 2022 will be a rebuilding season. A lack of experience does not mean a lack of talent and Gloucester still has plenty of talent to spread around including some talented offensive players that had breakout seasons in 2021. Look for this team to be playing in the State Tournament once again.
ROCKPORT
Golf: The Vikings had the best two-year run in program history in 2020 and 2021, winning the Cape Ann League Baker Division title for the second season in a row and reaching the Division 3 State Tournament after a top-three finish at the sectional tournament. Rockport, however, lost its top three players to graduation and have few golfers with significant varsity experience. Rockport will have a lot of new starters in the fold as it pushes to run its streak of postseason appearances up to four.
Girls soccer: The Lady Vikings qualified for the State Tournament for the first time in program history and won their first ever postseason game in a memorable 2021 season. Last year’s squad was senior heavy, however, and Rockport will be relying on a lot of new starters and new players in prominent roles this fall. The current MIAA State Tournament power ranking system is a big plus for the Vikings, as they can take their lumps in the regular season and still reach the postseason thanks to a tough schedule. Even with a slew of newcomers look for Rockport to contend for another tourney berth this fall.
MANCHESTER ESSEX
Field hockey: Head coach Courtney Brown’s squad is absolutely loaded this year and a legitimate state champion contender. In 2021 the Hornets reached the Division 4 Semifinals, and did so without a senior on the roster. This year, Manchester Essex has a strong senior class and its entire starting lineup returning. The Hornets are a well rounded squad that is an offensive juggernaut when it gets going. The team’s combination of talent and experience makes it the favorite to win the CAL Baker Division and one of the few teams in Division 4 with the ability to go all the way. On paper, this is looking like the team with the best chance to take home a title this fall on Cape Ann.
Football: After an 8-2 season and a Commonwealth Conference Small title last year, the Hornets bring back key contributors on both sides of the ball. With a beefed up schedule featuring a heavy dose of Commonwealth Conference Large schools, the Hornets should be poised for another trip to the postseason. With talented skill position and linemen returning to the fold, Manchester Essex will be a team to watch in Division 8 again this fall and will compete with KIPP once again for the CAC crown.
Boys cross country: The Hornets reached the All-State Meet a season ago and while they may have graduated some talent at the top of the lineup, they still have several key contributors returning. That experience should have this team in solid shape to make another run at the All-State Meet.
Boys Soccer: The defending CAL Baker champs will have a completely new look in 2022 with last year’s massive senior class lost to graduation. Still, the Hornets have had a knack for reloading talent over the last decade and while the players entering the season may be relative unknowns at the moment, they should have the talent to push for another postseason berth. The team may not have the experience it had last season, but that does not mean a rebuilding season is in the works. The CAL is tough, but the Hornets will be competitive with all comers like they always are.
Girls Soccer: Another team that is a candidate for a bounce-back season. The Hornets reached the postseason a year ago thanks to strength of schedule, but a very young squad took its fair share of lumps with only two wins on the season. This year, however, most of its starting lineup is back and the team knows how to navigate the difficult terrain that is a CAL schedule. The Hornets should reach the postseason comfortably this year, and they’re a team to watch in the CAL Baker race as well.