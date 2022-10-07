The second half of the 2022 high school football regular season begins on Friday night, and both Gloucester and Manchester Essex will be hosting conference rivals.
The Fishermen (1-3) are looking to snap a two-game losing skid when the always tough Winthrop Vikings visit Newell Stadium for a Northeastern Conference Lynch Division clash. The Vikings enter on a two-game win streak and are coming off of their best win of the season last week against Danvers in NEC crossover action.
Manchester Essex (4-0), on the other hand, is facing a KIPP Academy squad that it has history with. The two teams finished one-two in the CAC Small a year ago and KIPP avenged a regular season loss by eliminating the Hornets from the Division 8 State Tournament. It is the CAC Division 2 opener for the red hot Hornets, who are looking to start 5-0 for the second season in a row.
GLOUCESTER (1-3) VS. WINTHROP (2-2), FRIDAY AT NEWELL STADIUM (7 P.M.)
When Gloucester has the ball: The Fishermen have struggled a bit on offense in recent weeks and are averaging just 14 points per game in their three losses to Hamilton-Wenham (20-12), Weston (22-16) and Salem (26-14). Despite last week’s loss, where the offense was held scoreless for three quarters, Gloucester did show some progress on that side of the ball. Quarterback Nick Carey sparked a comeback bid that saw Gloucester turn a 20-0 deficit into a 20-14 game before Salem put it away with a late score. Carey had his highest throwing total of the season last week and continues to be a productive runner on designed rushes and scrambles. The Fishermen showed the most balanced attack they have shown all season last week and they will need more of that against a stout Vikings defense in Week 5. If the Fishermen can effectively mix in Carey’s passing game with the running of Frank DeSisto and Caleb DeCoste, they can keep the Winthrop defense off balance and not able to key in on one aspect of the offense.
The Winthrop defense has turned things around in the last two weeks after a slow start. After allowing over 30 points per game in losses to Stoneham and St. Mary’s to open the season, the Vikings allowed a combined 19 points in a Week 3 win over Medway (28-6) and a Week 4 win over Danvers (22-13). Winthrop completely shut down the Danvers offense a week ago as the Falcons could not find a consistent rhythm in the run and passing games.
When Winthrop has the ball: When the Vikings are on offense it’s a matchup of strength vs. strength. Gloucester’s biggest strength this season has been its run defense, and the Vikings biggest strength this season has been its run game. The Vikings are led by a two-headed rushing attack featuring Welvis Acosta and Nick Cappuccio while quarterback Robert Noonan is also a dangerous runner. Noonan is also a competent passer but the Vikings use the run game to set up the pass. The key for the Gloucester defense is to force Winthrop out of its comfort zone. If the Gloucester run defense can come up big on first and second down then the passing game for Winthrop can no longer be considered a complement. Keeping Alves and Cappuccio under wraps is easier said than done, but outside of one long touchdown run against Weston, the Fishermen defense has been very tough against the run and has only allowed one 100 yard rusher on the season.
Outlook: Winthrop might be the toughest opponent Gloucester has played through five weeks, but this one is still a must win for the Fishermen to keep their playoff hopes alive. Last week’s result was not what the team wanted, but they showed some serious fourth quarter grit to get back into the game. They will need to show that same kind of grit against the Vikings, who are always happy to engage in a slug fest. This is going to be a physical contest that could feature a bunch of clock-eating possessions, the Fishermen have a chance if they can finish off their drives.
MANCHESTER ESSEX (4-0) VS. KIPP ACADEMY (1-3), FRIDAY AT HYLAND FIELD (7 P.M.)
When Manchester Essex has the ball: The Hornets entered the season as a talented offense that could spread the wealth. After four weeks, they have established an identity as one of the most potent and balanced offenses in their division. Stephen Martin, the North Shore’s leading rusher, continues to run wild over defenses and his ability to get tough yards and create big plays has opened up everything in the Hornets’ offense. Quarterback Brennan Twombly has been potent with his arm (eight touchdown passes) and legs with Declan Kirk serving as the team’s big play threat, averaging 29 yards per reception.
The Hornets are taking on a KIPP defense that has struggled in the first half of the 2022 regular season, allowing over 30 points three times, two of those games saw the opponent score over 40, and have not allowed fewer than 18 points in a game this season. This could be a mismatch for Manchester Essex to take advantage of.
When KIPP has the ball: KIPP has also had some trouble consistently finding offense. Outside of a 42-18 win over Georgetown KIPP has scored just 26 points in three games. The Hornets defense, on the other hand, has been stellar as they have not allowed more than one score in each of their last three wins. Manchester Essex has controlled the line of scrimmage and has several ball hawks in the secondary that have produced a ton of turnovers in the first four weeks. KIPP has some athletes, so as long as the Hornets can limit big plays they should have an advantage on this side of the ball.
Outlook: This is a rivalry game, and the Hornets have revenge on their minds, but on paper the home team looks like a significant favorite with an edge on both sides of the ball. As long as Manchester Essex takes care of the ball on offense it should be in good shape to move to 5-0 on the season.