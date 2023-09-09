GLOUCESTER — As they had hoped to, the Gloucester High football team started Friday’s season-opening game hot and never let up, blazing to a victory they had been dreaming about all year.
Behind a two-touchdown performance from senior captain John Gucciardi, the Fishermen rolled over visiting Somerville, 42-8, before a lively crowd on a warm night at Newell Stadium.
Wearing No. 2, Gucciardi not only scored twice, but also recorded a two-point conversion and fell on a fumble to give his team possession.
“All the work we put in this summer paid off. We’re not done yet,” Gucciardi remarked.
“We all played as a team ... and we’re ready for next week (back at home against Weston),” said Gucciardi.
Head coach Dan O’Connor was pleased for his players after the convincing victory.
“Happy for them to come out here and put out a statement like that at home, in front of our crowd. It’s big for them,” O’Connor said.
“They came out on fire and played really well the entire game.”
Sophomore Jaylen Severino was a force all evening, running in two touchdowns of 88 and 30 yards, respectively. Those momentum swinging scampers came in the first and third quarters.
“All the times waking up at 5:45 a.m. to go to Good Harbor (Beach and work out with the team), it’s starting to pay off,” said Severino.
“The job is never finished. We got Weston next week and just have to keep the job going.”
Kayden Souza and Joe Gucciardi scored the other two touchdowns for the Fishermen. Souza ran his in from 33 yards out while Gucciardi crossed the plane on an 8-yard plunge.
Meanwhile, the Gloucester defense was stingy all night. They left the visiting Highlanders no room for error, as the final score showed.
Their lone touchdown and subsequent two-point conversion came with just 50 seconds to play.
“We’re trending here in the right direction,” said O’Connor, “and a win here, in front of a good crowd, keeps that going.”
Gloucester 42, Somerville 8
at Newell Stadium, Gloucester
Gloucester (1-0) 14 6 22 0 42
Somerville (0-1) 0 0 0 8 8
Scoring Summary
G- Jaylen Severino 85 run (Cameron Widtfeldt kick)
G- John Gucciardi 30 pass from Widtfeldt (Widtfeldt kick)
G- Kayden Souza 33 pass from Widtfeldt (kick failed)
G- Severino 35 pass from Widtfeldt (Widtfeldt kick)
G- Gucciardi 5 run (Widtfeldt kick)
G- Joe Gucciardi 8 run (John Gucciardi rush)
S- Luis Rivas 11 run (Rivas rush)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Gloucester- Jaylen Severino 3-107.
PASSING: Gloucester- Cameron Widtfeldt 4-4-103-3-0.
RECEIVING: Gloucester- Severino 1-35.