The Gloucester girls soccer team has been working to shore up its possession game and its physicality in recent weeks. In Saturday's non-conference game with Rockport at Newell Stadium, the Fishermen showed off their improvements in both of those areas as they dominated possession and played the physical style needed in a 4-0 win.
"We were able to possess the ball and make some good passes to create opportunities," Gloucester head coach Jess Boardway said. "We've been working on that and trying to be more physical. It was nice to see the team possess and use the whole field to create chances and to step up and win those balls through the air and keeping things at our feet. It was a good game for us."
Gloucester (4-7) was able to effectively use its midfielders and strikers to create a bunch of scoring chances in Saturday's win. Morgan Pennimpede and Skye Ciolino got things started in the midfield with Taiya Mano and Ava Paone leading the way at striker to create constant pressure on the Rockport (2-9) box.
The Fishermen got the scoring started 19 minutes in when Ciolino lofted a pass into the box. Paone won a race to the ball with the Rockport keeper and popped it over her head for a 1-0 Fishermen lead, where it stood at the half.
In the second half Gloucester really started to take command and scored three times in a 13 minute span to put the game away. The Fishermen again kept Rockport at bay with a smothering possession attack, but Vikings keeper Sophia Lucido kept her team in the game with 10 saves, a lot of them coming in the first 20 minutes of the second half to keep it 1-0.
Gloucester got an insurance goal in the 62nd minute with a nice give-and-go between Mano and Paone with Mano dishing off to Paone in the middle of the box and Paone quickly getting it back to an open Mano on the right wing for the goal and a 2-0 Gloucester lead. Three minutes later Sophia Picano found the back of the net off of a Pennimpede corner kick and Mano capped the scoring in the 75th minute, putting home a pass from Ciolino for a 4-0 edge.
"We kept up a great pace and we're always playing our best when we distribute through the midfield," Boardway said. "Morgan and Skye got us started then Taiya and Ava have great chemistry up top, they're always looking out for each other and they finished their chances today."
Mano's two goals led the charge while Paone had a goal and an assist and Ciolino two assists. The Gloucester defense also played well, led by senior captain Marisa Vincent, helping keepers Maggie Sperry and Jessica Harvey combine for the shutout. In addition to Lucido's stellar play in goal, Allie George and Bezzy Strong played well in the midfield along with Talia Osier up top.
Gloucester is right back in action on Monday with a big NEC Lynch contest against Saugus at Newell Stadium (4:30 p.m.). Rockport hosts CAL Kinney leading Newburyport on Tuesday at Ryan Curley Field (5 p.m.).