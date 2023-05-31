The MIAA has now set the state tournament field for every spring sport.
On Wednesday baseball, softball and lacrosse brackets were released and six Cape Ann squads have qualified for the field in those sports.
The softball tournament kicks off locally on Friday with Gloucester hosting a Round of 32 contest. The Fishermen (13-7) are the No. 13 seed and will be hosting No. 20 Medfield (10-8) at the GHS softball field (2 p.m.).
Gloucester has shot up the rankings in the last month of the season, entering the tournament having won 11 of its final 14 games with its only losses coming to NEC champ Peabody (twice) and the top seed in Div. 3, St. Mary’s by a run. Friday’s winner will take on the winner of No. 4 Norton vs. the preliminary round winner of No. 29 Fitchburg and No. 36 Dennis-Yarmouth.
Tournament openers continue on Saturday with both Manchester Essex baseball and softball hosting preliminary round contests. Both teams were able to sneak into the postseason as the No. 30 seed.
The defending Div. 4 state champion Hornets baseball team (6-13) will be taking on No. 35 New Mission (9-8) at Gosbee Field in Essex (3 p.m.). If Manchester Essex gets out of the prelims, a rematch of the Division 4 State Finals will take place as No. 3 Seekonk (16-4) awaits the winner. The Hornets beat Seekonk in a 2-0 pitcher’s duel last June to take their second Div. 4 state title in three years.
The Hornets softball team (7-12) reaches the postseason in its first varsity campaign since 2019, they will be hosting No. 35 Rising Tide Charter at Sweeney Park (time TBA). The winner will hit the road in the Round of 32 against the waiting No. 3 seed, Clinton (17-1).
Two more lacrosse teams will be opening up tournament play on Monday with a Round of 32 matchup.
The Gloucester girls (8-12) are the No. 23 seed in Div. 3 and, luckily, will not be facing a long road trip which is always a possibility with a seed in the 20’s. The Fishermen will be traveling to Danvers to take on No. 10 Essex Tech (16-2) with the opening draw at 4:30 p.m. The Fishermen are hoping strength of schedule will be a factor as it beefed up the non-league schedule this spring while Essex Tech played one of the five easiest schedules in the entire bracket. Monday’s winner will take on the winner of the Round of 32 matchup between No. 7 Hanover and No. 26 St. Mary’s.
The Manchester Essex boys lax team also opens up tourney play on Monday. The No. 10 Hornets (14-4) will host No. 23 Bourne (9-9) in Round of 32 action at Hyland Field (4:30 p.m.). Manchester Essex is looking to reach the Round of 16 for the second season in a row. If Manchester Essex can get out of the Round of 32, a Cape Ann League rival awaits in the Round of 16 in No. 7 Lynnfield and No. 26 Hamilton-Wenham. The Hornets lost to the Pioneers this spring and split a pair of matchups with the Generals.
The Manchester Essex girls lacrosse team is the top rated lacrosse, baseball or softball team on Cape Ann but will have to wait to find out its Div. 4 Round of 32 opponent. The Hornets (11-7) are the No. 5 seed and will take on the winner of the Preliminary Round matchup between No. 28 Stoneham and No. 37 Nashoba Tech. The date and time of the Round of 32 matchup is still TBA but it will be played at Hyland Field. Manchester Essex reached the Div. 4 State Finals a year ago and have earned a home game through the Round of 16.