The Gloucester girls basketball showed the way it has improved this season in Friday's non-league encounter with Salem Academy.
After a tough fourth quarter, where they scored only four points, the Fishermen quickly rebounded with a big fourth quarter to take control of the game and earn a 44-34 win at the Smith Fieldhouse.
With the win Gloucester moves to 2-4 heading into the holiday break, matching its win total from the 2021-22 season already.
"We had some adjustments to make in the fourth quarter and we made them. They went on a run in the third and it was our turn to make a run in the fourth," Gloucester first year head coach Tommy McDonald said. "It's good to go into Christmas with a win and to match last year's win total already. We're getting better and I think we're clicking right now."
The Fishermen led 22-17 at the half but struggled in the third, being outscored 10-4 and seeing Salem Academy take a 27-26 lead into the fourth. It was freshman Jordan Purdue-Del Torchio that provided the needed spark with all nine of her points coming in the fourth quarter. The freshman forward, who also had 11 rebounds on the day, scored the first seven points in the fourth quarter to give Gloucester the lead for good. That was the start of a 14-0 Fishermen run to open the frame and build a 40-27 lead just over two minutes into the final quarter.
Purdie-Del Torchio had nine points in the run with junior forward Bella Goulart adding five in the run and finishing the day with eight points and a game-high 20 rebounds.
Gloucester led by as much as 14 en route to the 10-point win. Ironically, the Fishermen outscored the Navigators 22-17 in the second half, the same score they led by at halftime.
"We have seven or eight players that we can rely on so the depth is there," McDonald said. "Today it was Jordan that got us going, she's provided a spark for us off the bench a few times this season."
Sophomore Taiya Mano also had a big game offensively with a team-high 19 points. She was the hot hand in the first half getting Gloucester the lead at halftime with 17 of the team's 22 first half points. Mano was consistent in the lane and knocking down long jumpers including two three pointers and a few deep two pointers.
"That outside shot is something Taiya has really worked hard to add to her game," McDonald said. "It's just something else the defense needs to respect. She is turning into a complete offensive player."
The Gloucester defense also got it done in Friday's win. While Salem Academy star guard Cindy Shehu, who is closing in on 2,000 career points, had 30 points, Gloucester held the rest of the team to just four points for the entire game.
"We knew we couldn't let the role players beat us and the goal was to hold them to 35 points which we did," McDonald said. "We did a good job on defense. (Shehu) is going to get hers we just had to make sure no one else went for double-figures."
The Fishermen are still a young team in 2022-23, but do have experience back in the lineup. Senior captains La'Neisha Jenkins and Adelyn Richardson, both guards, are the only two seniors on the roster. They are joined by a strong group of juniors in guards Lexi Carollo and Anna Cinelli and Goulart and Abby Stauffer at forward. Mano, a sophomore, also starts at guard with Purdue-Del Torchio at the forward spot.
Seven of those eight players got significant varsity experience last year and they have all improved their games in 2022-23.
Gloucester returns to action on Thursday at Lynnfield (11:30 a.m.). The Fishermen beat the Pioneers in a tight game on opening night and are looking to head into 2023 having already topped their 2022 win total.
Gloucester 44, Salem Academy 34
at Benjam A. Smith Fieldhouse, Gloucester
Salem Academy 10;7;10;7 |34
Gloucester 7;15;4;18 |44
SA: Cindy Shehu 10-8-30, Cristal Pujols 1-0-2, Emilie Nieves 0-1-1, Genevieve Pelletier 0-1-1.
G: Taiya Mano 6-5-19, Jordan Purdue-Del Torchio 3-3-9, Bella Goulart 2-4-8, La'Neisha Jenkins 1-1-3, Anna Cinelli 1-0-2, Adelyn Richardson 1-0-2, Lexi Carollo 0-1-1.
3-Pointers: SA, Shehu 2; G, Mano 2.
Halftime: 22-17 Gloucester
Records: SA, 4-2; G, 2-4.
Gloucester girls basketball at a glance
Head coach: Tommy McDonald (1st season)
Last year's record: 2-18
Captains: La'Neisha Jenkins, Sr., G; Adelyn Richardson, Sr., G.
Key returning players: Lexi Carollo, Jr., G; Anna Cinelli, Jr., G; Bella Goulart, Jr., F; Abby Stauffer, Jr., F; Taiya Mano, Soph., G.
Strengths: The Fishermen have balance and have proven to be solid defensively with a much improved offense.
Concerns: Gloucester is still a young squad with only two seniors.
Coach's Outlook: "I'm really excited about this group. It's a young team but they all work hard and want to improve. We have about eight players that can really play and we're looking to build on that depth and have a strong season."