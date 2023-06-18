The Manchester Essex girls tennis team once again proved to be one of the elite teams in Division 4, making a third straight appearance in a state semifinal and second state finals appearance in three seasons.
The Hornets, however, ran into a juggernaut in Sunday’s Division 4 State Final at Endicott College in Cape Ann League rival Hamilton-Wenham. The Generals picked up their second straight Division 4 state crown with a 3-2 win, their third win over Manchester Essex this season.
Manchester Essex, who finish up the season at 16-6 with all six of its losses coming to eventual state champs, three to Div. 4 champ Hamilton-Wenham, two to Div. 3 champ Newburyport and one to Div. 2 state champ Masconomet.
Sunday’s state final was Manchester Essex’s best showing against the mighty Generals this season as the first two meetings were 5-0 Generals wins. Grace Scarbrough and Sienna Crocker picked up the Manchester Essex win in straight sets at No. 2 doubles (7-5, 6-1).
The No. 1 doubles tandem of Sophie Zalosh and Emery Weber-Provost also picked up a big win, taking the first set before dropping the second and taking the win in a third-set super tie-breaker.
The Hornets became the first team to even score a point against Hamilton-Wenham in five State Tournament matches. Hamilton-Wenham swept the singles matches to open up a 3-0 lead and clinch the state crown.
The Hornets will have a new look roster in 2024 with four starters graduating.