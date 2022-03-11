Friday's Division 2 Boys Hockey Quarterfinal between No. 2 Gloucester and No. 7 Norwood will be remembered for a whistle that wasn't.
With the teams tied at four and under five minutes to go, the puck slid outside of the Gloucester blue line and into the neutral zone. That's when players on both sides stopped playing, believing they heard a whistle. Jack Costanzo, however, continued to play and scooped up the loose puck, breaking in all alone for a breakaway goal to give Gloucester the lead with 4:37 to go in an eventual 6-4 win at a sold out Talbot Rink.
A whistling sound, presumably from the crowd as the referees huddled after the goal and deemed that none of them blew the whistle, was heard before Costanzo raced up the right wing for his fourth goal of the game.
"I never heard a whistle, I just had my head down and got the puck," Costanzo said. "I saw (Norwood) all standing there looking at me but I saw the refs in play, still looking at the puck like it was live so I just took off."
With the win, the Fishermen advance to the Division 2 Semifinals against the No. 3 Canton, 3-2 overtime winners over No. 6 Walpole in Saturday's Quarterfinal. The Fishermen (19-4) and Bulldogs (21-2-1) will meet on Tuesday at Tsongas Arena in Lowell (5:30 p.m) with a berth in the Division 2 State Finals on the line.
For Gloucester head coach Derek Geary, he was quick to credit his team's effort to get to a State Semifinal for the first time since 2006.
"It was an amazing, amazing team effort against a tough, gritty and experienced team," Geary said. "On the game-winner, I didn't hear anything. Play was intense and then I see Costanzo going the other way."
The game-winning-goal was far from the only controversial play in Friday's game.
Early in the second period with the game tied, 2-2, Gloucester's Emerson Marshall took a vicious hit up high behind the Norwood net. The hit to the head saw Marshall, Gloucester's leading scorer who scored his 40th goal of the season earlier in the game, leave the contest with a gash on his chin. Fortunately, Marshall's injury does not look like it will keep him out of the next round.
While the hit certainly could have been given a major, no penalty was called on the play.
With its top scorer out, Gloucester needed role players to step in and fill the void. Nick White, Drew White, Aidan Donald, Colby Warren and Brady Salah also saw increased minutes in Marshall's absence and all played well.
"That's why we prepare all year, why we have guys practice as hard as they do," Geary said. "It was next man up. Emerson means the world to us and I thought we responded in the right way. A lot of key role players stepped up and now he gets to play another game that he deserves to play in."
Gloucester responded right way as Derek Ellms gave Gloucester a 3-2 lead a short time later on a wrist shot from the point through traffic after Warren, a freshman, had a clean face-off win.
Five minutes after that, Costanzo delivered a highlight reel goal to put the Fishermen back up by two. After a Jack Delaney clear while on the penalty kill, Costanzo broke past the blue line and dangled past a Norwood defenseman, then scoring on a wrist shot over the blocker to give Gloucester a 4-2 lead after two.
"That was an incredible show from Jack Costanzo tonight, he was the best player in high school hockey tonight," Geary said. "He's always played his best in the tournament and was big again for us tonight."
Norwood showed the needed urgency in the third period, and quickly got back into the game when Kyle Leger's wrist shot from just inside the blue line made it through traffic to cut the deficit to 4-3. A short time later Gloucester thought it took a 5-3 lead when Drew White stuffed home a shot inside the right post, but the Norwood goalie kicked the goal off of its pegs with his outstretched left leg in an attempt to make a save, negating the goal as the play was blown dad.
Three-and-a-half minutes after making it a one-goal game, Leger flipped another one on net from just inside the blue line that took the goalie by surprise and found the back of the net to tie the game.
"(Norwood) made a lot of experienced plays tonight," Geary said. "We knew how tough they would be coming in."
The teams traded chances for the next three minutes until Costanzo completed the hat trick with the game-winning-goal.
The game, however, was far over as there was still 4:37 to go after the goal and Gloucester was called for a tripping penalty just six seconds after taking the lead after Norwood's Kevin Broderick made a nice move to split two Gloucester defensemen and was taken down.
The Fishermen killed off the power play, but were whistled for another trip with 1:21 on the clock. This time Gloucester not only killed it off, it added an empty net insurance goal as Brett Cunningham forced a turnover just outside the blue line and fed Costanzo for his fourth goal of the night to cap the scoring at 6-4. With four goals on the night, Costanzo eclipsed the 60-point mark on the season (62 points) and the 170 points mark for his career (173 points).
"We're on top of the world right now," Costanzo said. "That was our last game at the tank so a lot of us seniors were emotional. That game was crazy, we lost Emerson and we just had to dig through it. Everyone stepped up."
Before he left with an injury, Marshall opened up the scoring 2:53 in working a beautiful give-and-go with Cunningham on a 2-on-1 break to make it 1-0. The goal was Marshall's 40th of the season and 70th point of the season.
Norwood, however, was opportunistic and left the opening frame with the lead.
While short handed, Broderick forced a turnover just inside his own blue line and skated 150-plus feet on a breakaway, converting to tie it at 1-1. With under a minute to go in the opening frame Norwood took a 2-1 lead as Lydon stole the puck in the Gloucester end and converted from the low slot.
Trailing during an intermission for the first time this postseason, Gloucester quickly tied the score just 1:45 into the second when Donald won a battle along the right boards and fed Costanzo in the slot, who scored his first of the night to tie it at 2-2.
Gloucester is now one win away from playing for a Division 2 State Championship. The Gloucester vs. Canton winner will take on the winner of Monday's Semifinal between No. 1 Tewkbury and No. 5 Duxbury, overtime winners of Gloucester's NEC rival Masconomet in Saturday's Quarters.
Division 2 Quarterfinals
No. 2 Gloucester 6, No. 7 Norwood 4
at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Norwood 2;0;2| 4
Gloucester 1;3;2| 6
1st Period: G, Emerson Marshall (Brett Cunningham) 2:53; N, Kevin Broderick (un.) shg, 10:51; N, Conor Lydon (un.) 14:18.
2nd Period: G, Jack Costanzo (Aidan Donald) 1:45; G, Derek Ellms (Colby Warren) 6:02; G, Costanzo (Jack Delaney) shg, 11:11.
3rd Perod: N, Kyle Leger (Myles Kidd) 3:37; N, Leger (un.) 7:09; G, Costanzo (un.) 10:23; G, Costanzo (Cunningham) shg, eng, 14:27.
Saves: N, Ethan Barrows 19; G, Nick Tarantino 23.
Records: N, 19-3-1; G, 19-4.