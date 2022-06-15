The Manchester Essex girls lacrosse team faced its toughest postseason test so far in the 2022 State Tournament on Wednesday at Hyland Field against a tough Mt. Greylock squad. While the visiting No. 9 seed gave the top-seeded Hornets a real push, in the end they were just too deep and strong en route to a 12-10 win at Hyland Field.
With the victory, Manchester Essex (18-2) advances to the Division 4 Semifinals, its second State Final Four berth in three seasons (the last coming in 2019) against No. 4 Nantucket on Friday (time and location TBA) with the winner advancing to the State Finals early next week.
“(Mt. Greylock) was really good and you have to hand it to them, they played awesome,” Manchester Essex head coach Nan Gorton said. “We tried to change our strategy and slow it down a little bit more than we usually do but it didn’t seem to work so we went back to our original plan. Sometimes sticking with what you know is the way to go and we were able to hold them off. It was a great game between two great teams.”
In a back-and-forth first half it looked like Mt. Greylock (18-4) was going to go into the half with momentum, scoring three of the last four goals to tie the score at 4-4. Manchester Essex, however, snatched momentum back and took a lead it would never relinquish.
Paige Garlitz put home a pass from Meyer Gist with 40 seconds left in the half to put the Hornets ahead. Mechie O’Neil then scored on a pass from Emma Fitzgerald 26 seconds later to send Manchester Essex into the half with momentum and a 6-4 lead.
“Both of those goals came off of really nice plays from our backfield too,” Gorton said. “Whenever we can get everyone involved in a big play it raises the energy on the field for us even more than a great individual play. That changed momentum and set the tone for the second half.”
The Hornets took that momentum into the second half coming out with two goals in the first three-and-a-half minutes from O’Neil and Garltiz to open up their biggest lead of the game at 8-4.
The rest of the contest saw both teams answering each other’s momentum swings.
Mt. Greylock got itself back in the game with goals from Lucy McWeeny and Ainsley Abel to cut the deficit to 8-6. Manchester Essex then responded with the next two from O’Neil and Hadley Levendusky to build a four-goal lead again at 10-6 with 15:41 to go.
The teams went on to trade goals for the next several minute until Abel and Zoe Armet scored two in a row for Mt. Greylock to make it 12-10 with 6:29 to go. But Manchester Essex tightened up on defense and got a few clutch saves from goalie Brigid Carovillano, the best coming with 2:30 left on a shot in close just outside the left post, to preserve the tight win.
Fitzgerald notched the game-winner with 9:39 to go and Charlotte Crocker added a goal as well to make it 12-8 before Mt. Greylock responded with the last two. Fitzgerald had two goals and two assists to lead the offense with O’Neil’s three goals leading the team on the day. Chafe and Garlitz had two goals each with Meyer Gist adding two assists and Levendusky a goal and an assist. Crocker and Sylvie McCavanagh also found the back of the net in the win.
Manchester Essex was also tough on the draw with Levendusky winning 13 of 23 contested draws against a really tough Sarah Polumbo of Mt. Greylock, who scored three times for the visitors.
“Draws are the most important part of the game,” Gorton said. “If you come out ahead in the draw, especially this late in the tournament, you put yourself in a good spot.”
It was Manchester Essex that came out strong scoring the game’s first three goals, two of them from Ella Chafe and one from Gist. Gorton was quick to credit her team for coming out strong after breezing through the first two rounds by a combined score of 26-2.
“It can be really tough coming into a game against a really tough team after two wins where we were in control the entire time,” Gorton said. “Sometimes it can be tough to regain that intensity but we did. That was really great to see.”
With the win, the Hornets now turn their attention to Nantucket.
“We know it will be a tough one,” Gorton said. “(Nantucket) beat Ipswich last round so we know they are strong. We have to keep playing with the same intensity we have been all season long.”