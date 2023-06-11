he Manchester Essex girls tennis team lived up to its seed on Sunday in the Div. 4 Quarterfinals.
The second-seeded Hornets dominated visiting Hopedale, the No. 10 seed in a 4-1 win at Endicott College.
With the victory the Hornets (15-5) advance to the Division 4 Semifinals for the second season in a row in the state-wide tournament system, third straight state semifinal berth overall. Manchester Essex will be taking on a very familiar face in the semifinals in Cape Ann League rival Lynnfield (15-5), the No. 3 seed. The two teams met in league action on May 19 with Manchester Essex taking home a 4-1 win. The teams will meet on Wednesday in the Div. 4 Semifinals, time and location TBA. The winner will advance to the state finals against the winner of the other semifinal between No. 1 Hamilton-Wehnham (20-1), the defending Div. 4 state champ, and No. 5 Lenox (18-1).
On Sunday Manchester Essex got its wins from Calista Lai at No. 2 singles, Grayson Crocker at No. 3 singles, Emily Weber-Provost and Sophie Zalosh at No. 1 doubles and Sienna Crocker and Grace Scarbrough at No. 2 doubles.
The Hornets are looking to make their first state finals appearance since 2021.