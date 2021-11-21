The 2021 MIAA cross country season concluded on Saturday with the All-State Meets in Wrentham with the Gloucester and Manchester Essex boys competing as a team and both the Gloucester and Manchester Essex girls sending individual runners to compete.
The Fishermen boys finished off their 2021 campaign with a solid 16th place finish in the Division 2 All-State Meet.
Senior Nick Poulin once again led the way for Gloucester as he came in 11th place in a field of 189 runners to earn a spot on the medal stand. Colby Rochford was the next Gloucester finisher, coming in 75th with a time of 17:15. Max Littman (115th, 17:44), Michael Francis (157th, 18:33), Kyle Clifford (173rd, 19:03) and Sam Ashwell (177th, 19:13) also competed for the Fishermen.
The meet finishes off a successful season for the Gloucester boys with the biggest highlight coming a week ago in the Division 2B State Meet, turning in a fifth place finish.
Freshman Clara Emerson was also in action as an individual on the girls side, finishing 60th overall with a time of 20:10.
“Colby’s performance was the highlight of the season and what a way for Nick and Kyle to end their careers as seniors running for four years,” Gloucester head coach Ali Mitchell. “I’m proud of the team and their efforts. They are ready to hit the track for the winter season.”
Manchester Essex competed in the Division 3 All-State Meet with the boys finishing 20th overall.
Finn O’Hara was Manchester Essex’s top finisher, coming in 27th place with a time of 17:03. Logan Cooper, Nate Gardner and Sam Heanue all turned in personal record times.
“Getting into the meet with a wild card slot and seeded 22nd we wanted to enjoy the meet and consider anything higher than 22nd place a win,” Manchester Essex head coach Steve Whittey said. “Everyone ran well.”
On the girls side, a pair of freshmen runners competed as individuals and turned in personal record times with Whitney Turner finishing at 21:23 and Lassen Ando at 21:31.
“It was awesome to have to freshmen qualify as individuals,” Whittey said. “We are a young team looking to get experience to perform at higher levels in the coming years.”