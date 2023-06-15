For the third time in five seasons, the Manchester Essex girls tennis team is back in the state championship game.
The second-seeded Hornets battled an always tough Cape Ann League rival in third-seeded Lynnfield in Thursday's Division 4 Semifinal and came away with a well earned 4-1 win.
With the victory Manchester Essex (16-5) advances to Sunday's Division 4 State Final against another CAL rival in top-seeded and defending Division 4 state champ Hamilton-Wenham (21-1) on Sunday at MIT in Cambridge (time TBA).
The Hornets may have won by a comfortable score, but the match was anything but a breeze as three matches went to a third set with the Pioneers fighting off several match points before the Hornets eventually put them away.
The Hornets broke out to a 2-0 lead with Grayson Crocker cruising in straight sets at No. 3 singles while the No. 2 doubles tandem of Grace Scarbrough and Sienna Crocker also made quick work of their match in a straight set win.
Lynnfield cut into the deficit with a three-set win at No. 1 singles, but the Hornets pulled out the win at No. 1 doubles to clinch the victory. Manchester Essex's Emery Weber-Provost and Sophie Zalosh fell behind early and dropped the first set, 4-6, but finished the first set strong and took that momentum into the second set for a 6-4 win before sweeping the decisive third set, 6-0 to clinch the win.
Calista Lai finished off the 4-1 win with a victory at No 2 singles in a third-set super tie-breaker.
The Hornets now face their toughest test of the season in the state finals, but a team they are familiar with. Manchester Essex and Hamilton-Wenham played twice in the regular season with Hamilton-Wenham taking both matches by a 5-0 score. The Generals, whose only loss this season is to Div. 3 State Finalist Newburyport, have been dominant in the postseason as well winning all four matches by a 5-0 score.