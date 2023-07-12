The finals are set in the District 15 Williamsport Tournament, and it is a battle of the last two district champs.
With a nail-biting, 3-2 win over Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday night, Gloucester advances to the District finals for the third season in a row. Gloucester, the defending District 15 champs, take on Danvers American, the 2021 District champs, on Friday in the first game of the finals at Harry Ball Field (6 p.m.). Danvers American, who is unbeaten in District play, can clinch the championship with a win. If Gloucester wins on Friday, the teams will return to Harry Ball Field on Saturday morning (9 a.m.) for a winner-take-all final.
Wednesday’s elimination game was a pitcher’s duel with Gloucester’s Ben Bellissimo and Hamilton-Wenham’s Gabe Tschudy spinning gems. All five of the game’s runs came in the fourth inning.
Gloucester drew first blood in the top of the fourth with Bryce Churchill’s base hit scoring Luca Aberle (single) to make it 1-0. Nick Aiello followed by driving in Matteo Numerosi (walk) on a fielder’s choice and Billy Bellissimo followed with a base hit scoring Churchill for a 3-0 Gloucester lead.
Hamilton-Wenham responded in the bottom of the frame with two straight hits and a walk to load the bases with nobody out. Colin McCaughey plated Gavin Markowski (single) with a sacrifice fly and Tschudy (double) came in to score on an errant throw into the infield to make it 3-2. Hamilton-Wenham, however, had the tying run at third called out for diving head first into the bag for the second out of the inning and a strikeout ended the threat.
Bellissimo would go on to retire six of seven batters in the sixth to preserve the win. He allowed one earned run in six innings of work, coming out of the bullpen in the top of the first inning with nobody out and two runners on.
Gloucester fought off elimination on Tuesday night with an impressive 4-0 victory over Middleton in the opening game of the loser’s bracket.
Joey Bellissimo gave Gloucester a 1-0 lead in the second with a RBI single plating Nick Aiello. They added three more in the third on a Ben Bellissimo three-run homer scoring Bryce Albano (single) and Luca Aberle (single).
Aberle went five scoreless innings for the win.