The Gloucester softball team has put together quite the regular season, entering Thursday’s regular season finale against Beverly with 13 wins.
The team, however, was still searching for that signature win over a truly elite team. That search came to an end on Thursday at Gloucester High School with a 7-0 win over the visiting Panthers, the second-place team in the Northeastern Conference which beat Gloucester by eight runs earlier this season.
“We have played well all season but this is the first game where we put it all together in every phase of the game for all seven innings,” said Gloucester head coach Bryan Aiello, whose team finishes off the regular season at 14-6. “We hit, we played small ball when we needed to and we got great pitching and defense.”
Although the Fishermen went on to win comfortably, the key plays of the game came in the very first inning.
Beverly was threatening to score in the top of the frame with runners on second and third and two down. Mya Perron looked like she had an extra base hit with a hard hit line drive to deep left, but Gloucester left fielder Tasara Frontiero made a difficult running catch with the ball hit directly over her head to get her team out of the inning unscathed.
The Fishermen offense responded in the next half winning with three runs to bust out to an early lead that it would not relinquish. Natalie Aiello opened the scoring on a Chloe deGaspe Beaubien bunt single after being hit by a pitch. Pinch runner Dylan Gaetano then came around to score on a Riley Thibodeau single, and Ashlee Aiello later scored on a wild pitch after reaching on a fielder’s choice.
“Gloucester played unbelievable defense and that catch in the first was unreal,” said Beverly coach Megan Sudak, whose team moves to 13-5 with two regular season games remaining. “It would have been a different game if we get those runs there.”
Aiello also conceded that the catch in left was a game-changing play.
“Tasara made a great catch in left, then we rode that momentum to a big inning,” coach Aiello said. “If she doesn’t make that catch it’s a totally different game. They have the momentum, two runs in and the runner is at least on second base. That was the best catch we’ve had this season.”
That first inning run support was all Gloucester pitcher Cam Carroll needed. The sophomore turned in one of her best performances of the season, striking out nine and allowing two hits and two walks in a complete game shutout. After putting runners on second and third in the top of the first, Carroll only allowed two runners to reach scoring position the rest of the game with no Beverly runners reaching third base in the final six innings.
Gloucester also played well in the field, committing just one error.
The Fishermen added a run in the third when Ashlee Aiello came in on a wild pitch after a leadoff single. They put the game away with three more in the fourth with Thibodeau singling in Natalie Aiello before scoring two more runs on errors.
“We made a few mistakes that they took advantage of,” said Sudak, whose team was playing its fourth game in the last five days. “We were able to capitalize on their mistakes the first time we played and they did the same to us today. Credit to them, that’s a very good team.”
Thibodeau led the Gloucester attack with three hits, deGaspe Beaubien had two hits with Natalie Aiello and Ashlee Aiello coming up with a hit each. Jamie Dupont and Perron had Beverly’s hits.
Gloucester now awaits the Division 3 State Tournament pairings. The Fishermen are currently ranked No. 9 in the division but a win over a 13-win Division 1 squad in Beverly could see them move up.
The Panthers, on the other hand, have two more regular season games remaining in the Courtney Corning Memorial Tournament, which will be played on Saturday at Beverly High School. The Panthers open up the tournament against Bishop Fenwick and will play either Peabody or Danvers in the second game later on Saturday.