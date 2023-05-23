The Rockport girls tennis team will be entering the postseason on a high note.
The Vikings finished up the regular season with a 4-1 win over Saugus in non-league action at Rockport High School.
The Vikings finish up the regular season with a record of 5-11 but they are ranked within the top 32 in Division 4 at No. 27.
Rockport swept the singles matches with Francesca Twombly cruising at the No 1 spot (6-0, 6-0), Lynn Morin dominating at the No. 2 spot (6-0, 6-1) and Fiona Canning pitching a shutout at the No. 3 spot (6-0, 6-0). Rockport also got a doubles win from the No. 1 tandem of Ava MacDowell and Talia Osier (7-5, 6-2).
Rockport now awaits the Division 4 State Tournament pairings, which will be released on Saturday.
The Vikings will most likely have to hit the road for a Round of 32 matchup but there is also a chance that they could host a Preliminary Round match at Rockport High School.