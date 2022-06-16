It’s an aspect of the game that all baseball coaches stress; making contact and putting pressure on the defense. In the 2022 Division 4 State Tournament, Manchester Essex has used its ability to get the bat on the ball to advance all the way to the State Championship Game on Sunday at LeLacheur Park in Lowell against Seekonk (12 p.m.).
The 2022 Hornets are a truly unique squad that is putting it all together at the right time and showing some serious clutch ability. After an up and down 10-9 regular season, which ended with one of its worst losses of the season at the hands of Ipswich, the Hornets still earned the No. 5 seed in Division 4 thanks to its strength of schedule and some big wins over quality opposition.
Still, Manchester Essex looked like a bit of a long shot to make a State Final after finishing third in the Cape Ann League Baker Division behind Amesbury and Hamilton-Wenham, two teams that beat the Hornets twice in the regular season and were on the same side of the Division 4 bracket. But Hamilton-Wenham was upset by Leicester, who Manchester Essex beat in the next round, and Amesbury was knocked off by Abington, who Manchester Essex beat in the semifinal round. In the end, it was the Hornets that had the most staying power.
This was supposed to be a potential rebuilding year for the squad with new faces all over the lineup and a pitching staff that was ravaged by key injuries before the season even started. But instead of rebuilding, head coach B.J. Weed has his team reloaded again, and it all starts with that ability to make contact.
Look around Manchester Essex’s batting lineup and you don’t see any big time superstar bats with power to all fields — although senior captain Ryan Andrews can hit the ball a long ways when he gets a hold of one — that the opposing team does everything in its power to pitch around. Instead, you have nine batters that are all fundamentally sound, have high baseball I.Q.’s and have a lot of speed.
“We don’t knock the ball all over the place but we can make contact and we can run,” Weed said after his team’s Quarterfinal win over Leicester. “At this level when you put pressure on the defense the way we do teams will make errors. and we put pressure on them with our bats and our feet.”
Any ground ball on the infield Manchester Essex has the chance to leg out for a base hit, and that is in the back of the opponent’s minds before they even let the ball go. Once they get on base, the Hornets are almost always on the go, continuing to put pressure on the opponent to make a play. They limit strikeouts, which makes the opposing defense have to beat you, not the pitcher.
That recipe has been successful for the team this year, especially in the postseason where the team has won four straight games including two walk-off wins.
COMING UP CLUTCH
In order to reach a State Final any team has to come up clutch, and the Hornets have seen several players possess the clutch gene this postseason.
Tuesday’s Division 4 Semifinal against Abington featured several heroes in several different roles. Freshman Satchel Rubin came out of the bullpen with the Hornets down 3-0 and the bases loaded in the fourth, only to get out of the jam without further damage to really settle the game down.
The bottom three hitters in the Hornet’s order combined for four hits and three runs scored on the night. Simon Rubin had a pair of clutch hits in the middle innings while Isaac Porat scored the game winning run on a ground ball on the infield.
Senior captain A.J. Pallazola had two immensely clutch plays in the win over the Green Wave. His fifth inning double made it 3-2 and helped the team creep back into the contest in a game where they were on the ropes in the early innings. He then threw a runner out at the plate in the seventh inning, which would have been the winning run for Abington if the throw didn’t make it home in time.
Freshman Connor Heney also came up huge as he got the win with two scoreless innings out of the pen. He also fearlessly laid down a sacrifice bunt with two strikes to move the eventual winning run from second to third base.
The lineup has also been clutch and has been at its best in close and late situations. The Hornets have scored first just one time in four postseason games but have come back to win three of them. That relentless approach and no-quit attitude has played a big factor in the team’s success.
The team is making its second trip to the Division 4 State Championship game in three seasons, its last appearance coming in 2019, where the program won its first ever State Championship. The 2022 team, however, is built a lot differently than the 2019 squad according to Weed.
“We like to call ourselves the junkyard dogs,” Weed said. “This offseason showed me something with the attitude and it started with the seniors. We’re not like the 2019 team where we had so much talent that we could just show up and win, but these guys want it so bad. To me, that goes even further than talent and these guys have the talent to go with that attitude. It’s been such a great team to coach. They never quit and they refuse to lose and as a coach that is such a fun team to be part of.”
That clutch play has the Hornets set up nicely in the State Finals. Senior captain and staff ace Vaughn O’Leary, who pitched a 16-strikeout no-hitter in the quarterfinal win over Leicester, will be on the mound on Saturday, just the guy the Hornets want on the mound in that situation. O’Leary tossed two innings in the 2019 State Finals, also played at LeLacheur Park, and the power lefty is 2-0 in the postseason.
QUALITY OPPONENT IN SEEKONK
The Hornets will have their hands full with a strong Seekonk squad that had a very similar road to the State Finals. Seekonk is the No. 7 seed with a record of 13-11. Despite a 9-11 regular season mark playing in the incredibly difficult Hockomock League, Seekonk got the No. 7 seed thanks to a strong strength of schedule, just like Manchester Essex. The Hornets and Warriors are both ranked in the top four in strength of schedule in Division 4 so both teams are battle tested.
In the postseason Seekonk started off with an 8-3 win over No. 26 Lunenburg, then a 7-3 win over No. 23 Southwick in the Second Round. In the Quarterfinals the Warriors upset No. 2 Uxbridge, 5-1 and advanced to the State Finals with a tight, 2-1 win over No. 14 Bay Path.
It looks like Saturday’s pitching matchup will be ace vs. ace for all the marbles. Jaden Arruda, Seekonk’s staff ace, looks to be Saturday’s starting pitcher after he shut down No. 2 Uxbridge in the Quarterfinals, allowing a run in a complete game. David Souto is a big power bat in the middle of the order for the Warriors while Connor Flynn, Cullen Steitz and Declan Lush are also potent hitters that Manchester Essex will need to be wary of.
MANCHESTER ESSEX BASEBALL 2022 ROSTER
No.;Player;Grade;Position
1;A.J. Pallazola;Sr.;CF
2;Colin Coyne;Sr;Inf.
3;Nicholas Brunning;Jr.;Inf.
4;Michael DeOreo;Jr;Inf./C
6;Simon Rubin;Sr.;C
7;Ross Edelstein;Soph.;P/OF
9;Ryan Andrews;Sr.;P/Inf.
10;Vaughn O’Leary;Sr.;P/1B
11;Isaac Porat;Jr.;Inf.
13;Satchel Rubin;Fresh.;P/Inf.
16;Nicholas Brown;Fresh.;P/Inf.
18;Colby Doane;Sr.;OF
19;Connor Heney;Fresh.;P/C
20;Matthew McKenna;Soph.;Inf.
21;Kevin McKenna;Soph.;P/Inf.
22;Jacoby Catanzaro;Jr.;OF
23;Henry Otterbein;Jr.;OF
27;Cooper Oldeman;Jr.;OF