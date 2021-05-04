Fisherman baseball opener postponed

It's been 692 days since the last Gloucester High baseball game. So waiting two more doesn't seem so bad.
The Fishermen's planned season opener Tuesday at rival Danvers was postponed due to rain and wet field conditions. Gloucester will now begin the year Thursday at Twi Field against the Falcons at 4 p.m.
The defending Northeastern Conference champs last played a varsity baseball game on June 12, 2019, when they fell in the Division 3 North semifinals to wrap up a highly successful 19-5 campaign.