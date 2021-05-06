Gloucester's Kai DeGuzman and Darcy Muller were two of the most accomplished sprinters in the Northeastern Conference over the last eight weeks and both were rewarded accordingly when the league sorted out its top times for all-star honors.
DeGuzman earned All-NEC South distinction in three events, topping the ledger in the dash (6.9 seconds), the 300 (38.0 seconds) and as a member of the Fishermen's 4x400 relay. Teammates Harrison Pelosi, Dan Hafey and Andrew Coelho ran an NEC South best 3:43, while Coelho picked up double All-Conference honors with the league's top 600 time of 1:31.2.
Also earned All-NEC South honors for the Gloucester boys was Michael Cassettari (shot put, 36-feet-7-inches).
For the girls, Muller pulled off a similarly impressive feat by grabbing three All-NEC South nods. She had the division's top time in the dash (7.75), the 300 (44.0) and ran a leg of the 4x400 relay with Ella Young, Jenna Smith and Rumi Thomas. The foursome clocked an NEC South best 4:33.
Young was also the NEC South All-Conference pick in the hurdles with a best time of 10.6 and Thomas earned All-NEC South distinction in the shot put with a toss of 28-feet-11 3/4-inches.