Tuesday’s MIAA Division 3 Preliminary Round basketball tournament was a bit of validation for the MIAA power rankings.
No. 22 Gloucester came in to the contest against No. 43 Auburn as the higher seed, but with the inferior win-loss record. After 32 minutes of basketball, however, Gloucester proved to be the superior team, justifying its higher ranking in a 61-45 win at the Smith Field House, a game where Gloucester never trailed by more than a point and were never chasing any points after the first quarter.
“I was proud of the guys,” said Gloucester head coach Adam Philpott, whose team improves to 8-13 with the win. “They battled all year and it was up-and-down. But to come out here and get a win to extend the season is huge and it started with the effort and intensity.”
With the win, Gloucester now travels to No. 11 Archbishop Williams (13-7) on Friday at the school in Braintree (6:45 p.m.) in the Division 3 First Round.
The Fishermen defense was the story on Tuesday night as they held the Rockets offense in check all night, holding them to 33% shooting from the field (17-for-51) while forcing 22 turnovers. Gloucester mixed in a bunch of different looks and came out with a full-court press that seemed to throw Auburn off guard.
The Gloucester defense also held Auburn’s best offensive player, Jordan McFadden, to just five points on the night thanks to great perimeter defense.
“We came in with the huge emphasis to keep (McFadden) out of the paint and we did a really good job of that,” Philpott said. “They got us a few times inside with their size advantage but we knew it was going to be a battle and stuck with it.”
Offensively, Gloucester spread the ball around with Zach Oliver and Nate Montagnino’s 14 points leading the way. P.J. Zappa also scored in double-figures with 11, Jack Patten had nine and Adam Borowick eight. Ashton Davis also drew praise from Philpott for scoring five big points off the bench while playing well defensively in increased minutes with Oliver in foul trouble in the third and Byron Thomas being worked back into the lineup on a minutes restriction due to an injury.
“We’re at our best when we spread the offense around like that,” Philpott said. “Zappa is confident in his shot and he’s gotten so much better at putting the ball on the floor. and Ashton Davis really came up huge for us and took advantage of his extra minutes. We needed guys to step up off the bench tonight and he did.”
It was a back-and-forth contest early with four lead changes in the opening five minutes. Gloucester ended up taking a 20-14 lead after one, only to see Auburn battle back to tie it up at 23-23 in the middle of the second frame.
The Fishermen, however, took control from there, finishing the half on an 11-1 run to take a 34-24 lead into the break. Gloucester continued to play well in the third, extending its lead to as much as 20 (48-28) before taking a 48-30 lead into the fourth, where it was able to cruise to the win.
Gloucester now turns its attention to Archbishop Williams on Friday night.
“We know they play in a good league so it should be a battle,” Philpott said. “We’re hoping to keep the momentum going from tonight. If we keep playing the way we are capable of playing we have a chance to make a little run here.”
Division 3 Preliminary Round
No. 22 Gloucester 61, No. 43 Auburn 45at Smith Field House, Gloucester
Auburn 14 10 6 15| 45
Gloucester 20 14 14 13| 61
A: Owen Fitzgerald 6-1-14, Jeremiah Murphy 3-3-9, J.B. Whittemore 3-0-8, Jordan McFadden 2-1-5, Tyler Kwamo 1-2-4, Brayden Martin 1-1-3, Michael Nadeau 1-0-2.
G: Zach Oliver 5-2-14, Nate Montagnino 6-2-14, P.J. Zappa 4-0-11, Jack Patten 2-4-9, Adam Borowick 3-1-8, Ashton Davis 2-0-5.
3-Pointers: A, Fitzgerald, Whittemore; G, Zappa 3, Oliver 2, Borowick, Davis.
Halftime: 34-24 Gloucester
Records: A, 10-11; G, 8-13.